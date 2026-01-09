Snag a feature-rich Pixel Watch 3 for under $200 before these final units sell out
The watch is unmissable at this price, so act fast and save!
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Pixel Watch 4 is an absolute bargain after a $100 discount on Amazon, and I urge you to get one as soon as possible! However, if you’re looking for a much cheaper way to score a Pixel Watch, Amazon’s deal on the Pixel Watch 3 is nothing to scoff at, either.The LTE-enabled version of the
Just like the newer model, Google’s previous-gen smartwatch is on sale for $100 off its price, allowing shoppers to score the 45mm GPS variant in Hazel for less than $200. You should act fast, though, as only a few units are left in stock, meaning this unmissable deal might not stay up for grabs for long.
Being a premium Google smartwatch, it boasts a high-end build and a sleek, dome-like design. In addition, it comes with all the health-tracking features high-end smartwatches usually pack, including a temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, it’s highly customizable, and you can download apps from the Google Play Store directly on it.
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Just like the newer model, Google’s previous-gen smartwatch is on sale for $100 off its price, allowing shoppers to score the 45mm GPS variant in Hazel for less than $200. You should act fast, though, as only a few units are left in stock, meaning this unmissable deal might not stay up for grabs for long.
Now, I know that we techies tend to steer clear of older-gen devices and always prefer going for the latest model. But hear me out! The Pixel Watch 3 is an absolute bargain at its current sub-$200 price.
Being a premium Google smartwatch, it boasts a high-end build and a sleek, dome-like design. In addition, it comes with all the health-tracking features high-end smartwatches usually pack, including a temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, it’s highly customizable, and you can download apps from the Google Play Store directly on it.
Sure, it lasts only a day to a day and a half on a single charge, unlike some other smartwatches out there that can last for weeks. However, for all the value it offers, I think this battery life is a small price to pay. Therefore, if you agree and think this is the smartwatch for you—or at least are willing to give it a try—tap the offer button in this article and score one for less today!
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