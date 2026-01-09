Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Snag a feature-rich Pixel Watch 3 for under $200 before these final units sell out

The watch is unmissable at this price, so act fast and save!

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A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3.
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The LTE-enabled version of the Pixel Watch 4 is an absolute bargain after a $100 discount on Amazon, and I urge you to get one as soon as possible! However, if you’re looking for a much cheaper way to score a Pixel Watch, Amazon’s deal on the Pixel Watch 3 is nothing to scoff at, either.

Pixel Watch 3, GPS, 45mm: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (33%)
Grab the 45mm GPS version of the Pixel Watch 3 in Hazel for $100 off its price on Amazon. The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek design, and offers unbeatable value at its current price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Just like the newer model, Google’s previous-gen smartwatch is on sale for $100 off its price, allowing shoppers to score the 45mm GPS variant in Hazel for less than $200. You should act fast, though, as only a few units are left in stock, meaning this unmissable deal might not stay up for grabs for long.

Now, I know that we techies tend to steer clear of older-gen devices and always prefer going for the latest model. But hear me out! The Pixel Watch 3 is an absolute bargain at its current sub-$200 price.

Being a premium Google smartwatch, it boasts a high-end build and a sleek, dome-like design. In addition, it comes with all the health-tracking features high-end smartwatches usually pack, including a temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, it’s highly customizable, and you can download apps from the Google Play Store directly on it.

Sure, it lasts only a day to a day and a half on a single charge, unlike some other smartwatches out there that can last for weeks. However, for all the value it offers, I think this battery life is a small price to pay. Therefore, if you agree and think this is the smartwatch for you—or at least are willing to give it a try—tap the offer button in this article and score one for less today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
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Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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