$200 off and a $200 gift makes the Razr Ultra (2025) harder to resist
You can once again grab the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 1TB with a tempting discount and a generous $200 gift.
Missed Motorola’s exclusive $400 discount on the extremely chic and powerful Razr Ultra (2025) from last week? Don’t sweat it — the official store now has the 1TB model, which normally costs $1,499.99, for $200 off. To sweeten the pot, it throws in a free Moto Watch Fit (an extra $199.99 discount), essentially matching last week’s savings.
If you recall, Motorola has actually launched this promo in the past — back in July. It’s still a very tempting offer, though, as there are no alternative deals at Amazon or Best Buy right now. So, if you’d like to get this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival along with a discount and a cool gift, this is your chance. And remember — this offer won’t last long.
And sure, this Android phone doesn’t come with the same ultra-long software support as Google Pixel and Samsung phones. But with its Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, stunning design, and exceptional displays, it still makes a very capable flip phone.
Plus, now that the Razr Ultra is bundled with a sweet $200 price cut and a $200 freebie, it’s all the more tempting. If you’ve been refraining so far, this promo might finally seal the deal for you.
The new Razr Ultra pairs LTPO AMOLED displays with a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness, delivering ultra-premium visuals. Sure, that’s what you’d expect from a $1,500 handset — but it still impresses. On the outside, you’ll find a large 4-inch cover display, perfect for a quick glance at an app, plus a 7-inch main panel for whenever you need that extra screen real estate.
Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, this handset also packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. As you can see from our Razr Ultra vs Z Flip 7 review, Motorola holds the edge on performance, providing more potential for multitasking.
