$200 off and a $200 gift makes the Razr Ultra (2025) harder to resist

You can once again grab the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 1TB with a tempting discount and a generous $200 gift.

Motorola Deals
A person holds the Razr Ultra (2025) unfolded outdoors, showcasing its rear design.
Missed Motorola’s exclusive $400 discount on the extremely chic and powerful Razr Ultra (2025) from last week? Don’t sweat it — the official store now has the 1TB model, which normally costs $1,499.99, for $200 off. To sweeten the pot, it throws in a free Moto Watch Fit (an extra $199.99 discount), essentially matching last week’s savings.

Grab the Motorola Razr Ultra for $200 off + $200 gift

$1299 99
$1499 99
$200 off (13%)
Motorola has launched a sweet bundle offer on its 1TB Razr Ultra. For a limited time, you can get the flip phone with a $200 discount and a nice $200 gift, the Moto Watch Fit. The official store accepts various trade-ins, helping you get the impressive flip at an even lower price.
Buy at Motorola

If you recall, Motorola has actually launched this promo in the past — back in July. It’s still a very tempting offer, though, as there are no alternative deals at Amazon or Best Buy right now. So, if you’d like to get this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival along with a discount and a cool gift, this is your chance. And remember — this offer won’t last long.

The new Razr Ultra pairs LTPO AMOLED displays with a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness, delivering ultra-premium visuals. Sure, that’s what you’d expect from a $1,500 handset — but it still impresses. On the outside, you’ll find a large 4-inch cover display, perfect for a quick glance at an app, plus a 7-inch main panel for whenever you need that extra screen real estate.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, this handset also packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. As you can see from our Razr Ultra vs Z Flip 7 review, Motorola holds the edge on performance, providing more potential for multitasking.

And sure, this Android phone doesn’t come with the same ultra-long software support as Google Pixel and Samsung phones. But with its Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, stunning design, and exceptional displays, it still makes a very capable flip phone.

Plus, now that the Razr Ultra is bundled with a sweet $200 price cut and a $200 freebie, it’s all the more tempting. If you’ve been refraining so far, this promo might finally seal the deal for you.

$200 off and a $200 gift makes the Razr Ultra (2025) harder to resist

Polina Kovalakova
