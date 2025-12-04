Compact but loud Marshall Emberton II drops below $95 after a massive 47% markdown

iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Missed Black Friday Week? Don’t worry — many products are still sporting huge discounts on Amazon. The Marshall Emebrton II is one of those remaining bargains, currently available for less than $95. The catch? This bargain is only available to Prime members.

The Marshall Emberton II is now 47% off

$85 off (47%)
The Marshall Emberton II is a great pick for music lovers. Right now, you can get this portable Bluetooth speaker for a whopping 47% off, which brings it just under $95. The deal is available for Prime members only, so keep that in mind.
Buy at Amazon


To some, that may still be a steep price, since this is no longer the latest Emberton variant. But hey — 47% off sounds like a pretty solid bargain to us. Plus, the newer model is no longer discounted at the e-commerce giant, and you’d have to cough up nearly $180 for it.

And yes, this puppy is slightly pricier than its JBL Flip 7 rival, but it does bring a lot to the table. For starters, you’re getting a retro-inspired design with an IP67 rating. The unit is also built tough, so an accidental drop shouldn’t damage it at all (though you might want to be careful).

Beyond the looks, this portable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree audio with True Stereophonic, delivering rich and powerful sound from any direction. Out of the box, it delivers slightly emphasized mids that lets intrumentals truly shine. If you’d like to get more low end out of it, consider adjusting the sound to your taste via the app’s equalizer.

Need it to go louder? You can create a bigger, more memorable soundstage with Stack Mode. Just a note: this feature only works with other Emberton II speakers.

Battery life is another highlight. On a single charge, you can expect this bad boy to last about 30 hours — now that’s a pretty solid number.

Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is a fantastic music companion. Sure, it’s not the best in class, but it has a fantastic design, sounds great, offers solid battery life — what more could you need? Grab yours and save a whopping 47% with Prime.

