Compact but loud Marshall Emberton II drops below $95 after a massive 47% markdown
Great looks, powerful sound, and now — a great discount!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
To some, that may still be a steep price, since this is no longer the latest Emberton variant. But hey — 47% off sounds like a pretty solid bargain to us. Plus, the newer model is no longer discounted at the e-commerce giant, and you’d have to cough up nearly $180 for it.
And yes, this puppy is slightly pricier than its JBL Flip 7 rival, but it does bring a lot to the table. For starters, you’re getting a retro-inspired design with an IP67 rating. The unit is also built tough, so an accidental drop shouldn’t damage it at all (though you might want to be careful).
Beyond the looks, this portable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree audio with True Stereophonic, delivering rich and powerful sound from any direction. Out of the box, it delivers slightly emphasized mids that lets intrumentals truly shine. If you’d like to get more low end out of it, consider adjusting the sound to your taste via the app’s equalizer.
Need it to go louder? You can create a bigger, more memorable soundstage with Stack Mode. Just a note: this feature only works with other Emberton II speakers.
Battery life is another highlight. On a single charge, you can expect this bad boy to last about 30 hours — now that’s a pretty solid number.
Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is a fantastic music companion. Sure, it’s not the best in class, but it has a fantastic design, sounds great, offers solid battery life — what more could you need? Grab yours and save a whopping 47% with Prime.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: