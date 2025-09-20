The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon

Treat yourself — the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is back with a sweet discount at Amazon.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be exciting and all, but users seeking a premium foldable at a more reasonable price should consider the Motorola Razr+ (2025) instead. With its exceptionally stylish design, vivid color options, and large cover display, it’s a proper flip phone. And while it’s cheaper than the latest Galaxy Z Flip wonder, it’s now an even easier pick, thanks to Amazon’s $150 discount.

Motorola Razr+ (2025): $150 off at Amazon

$150 off (15%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) might not be the most premium flip phone, but it's still a perfectly decent choice for users who like high-end designs at reasonable prices. And right now, the handset is $150 off at Amazon, making it an even easier choice.
Buy at Amazon

While this isn’t the hottest deal we’ve ever seen at Amazon, the truth is we might not be getting a better offer until next month’s Prime Day event. Even then, it’s uncertain — the e-commerce giant could always prioritize other devices and leave this Motorola phone out of the Big Deal Days bonanza.

Sure, this model doesn’t offer Snapdragon 8 Elite power, but neither does the Z Flip 7. Plus, its year-old Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 delivers a smooth, lag-free experience that fits the phone’s asking price. And if you want Qualcomm’s latest chip, you’d have to spend quite a bit more for the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025).

When it comes to display quality, the Razr+ doesn’t disappoint. You have a 4-inch OLED cover display, which is incredibly useful. It lets you access all your apps, check the weather, or even play games. The main panel is significantly larger, measuring 6.9 inches. With vivid colors and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, it delivers a premium visual experience.

The Android phone also sports a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, delivering punchy colors and impressive auto HDR. Curious how photos look in the real world? Check out our Razr+ (2025) review for sample images in different situations.

All things considered, the Razr+ (2025) is a solid pick for users after a premium flip experience at a relatively affordable price. If you think it’s right for you, now’s a great time to get it for $150 off at Amazon.

The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless