Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra only has two online-exclusive color options, and none of them are anything new or exciting.
The four standard Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colors. | Image by Michael Ma
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch in six color options, four of which will be the standard choices and two of which will be online-exclusive. This list of color options has been leaked before, but with the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch so near now, another leak has pretty much solidified what colors Samsung will offer on its website.
According to a new leak (translated source), the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with the following two online-exclusive color choices:
Previous leaks have also confirmed that the standard four colors that Samsung will offer are as follows:
Unfortunately, though Galaxy S26 Ultra renders exist for the standard four color options, we have yet to get a look at silver and pink gold. If previous reports are accurate, then these colors will be named Silver Shadow and Pink Gold, with the former being a pretty standard gray and the latter being a non-titanium version of its predecessor’s pink gold option.
This list of colors is hiding some tricks up its sleeve that you might not have expected. Cobalt Violet, which is a fancier way of saying purple, isn’t actually as purple as initially expected. It’s a lot duller than I would have liked, personally.
The white option, meanwhile, is very bright this time around. Multiple reports have already come in claiming that the white Galaxy S26 phones this year are exceptionally pretty. Samsung seems to have fully embraced what the white shade can do and has allegedly made its phones as bright and eye-catching as possible.
Apple and Samsung are definitely beginning to experiment with bolder colors again after years of pretty muted shades. The biggest piece of evidence for this is Apple’s upcoming budget MacBook. Colors for the budget MacBook are going to break tradition and offer Apple laptops in a variety of fun and bright colors.
Cosmic Orange and Ultramarine were also very pretty on the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 16 respectively. I would have liked Cobalt Violet to be brighter, personally, but this is a promising start.
