Apple's Android and iPhone-friendly Beats Studio Buds are simply too cheap to ignore right now
These might just be the best affordable wireless earbuds available today (and today only).
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds work with both iPhones and Androids. | Image by Apple
Apple makes true wireless earbuds natively compatible with both its industry-leading iPhones and Android handsets from rival brands like Samsung and Google? I'm obviously not talking about AirPods here, but rather Beats-branded products like last year's Powerbeats Pro 2, the 2024-released Solo Buds, and the Studio Buds from all the way back in 2021.Did you know that
Why would you ever opt for a nearly five-year-old pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with a proprietary Beats chip under the hood instead of an Apple H1 or H2 processor in 2026? Because if you hurry, the Beats Studio Buds can be yours for $59.99 in black, white, and red colorways.
That's massively down from an original list price of $149.95, and perhaps more importantly, it makes these a lot cheaper than the improved Studio Buds Plus, as well as the AirPods 4 (with and without active noise cancellation) at the time of this writing.
If it seems like you're looking at the best wireless earbuds for your budget right now, you won't want to waste any time here, as Woot's crazy new deal is scheduled to wrap up at the end of the day. This is a completely unprecedented offer, mind you, both as far as that heavily reduced price goes and when it comes to the condition of the ultra-affordable Beats Studio Buds units on sale here.
Recommended For You
Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged buds backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty, and the best Amazon can currently do to rival the generosity of its daughter e-tailer is to slash 60 bucks off the regular price of $149.95 of the Studio Buds in a single red hue.
The red color option is not for everyone, but I think it's the best. | Image by Apple
In addition to active noise cancellation, your $59.99 will buy you more than decent overall sound quality at Woot today (and today only), as well as a handy and efficient Transparency mode, an absolutely impressive 8-hour battery life rating (that jumps to 24 hours when taking the diminutive bundled charging case into consideration too), IPX4 water resistance, and flawless Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity.
In short, the value equation looks virtually unbeatable, but only if you're quick and take advantage of this amazing promotion before it goes away.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: