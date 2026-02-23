Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Apple's Android and iPhone-friendly Beats Studio Buds are simply too cheap to ignore right now

These might just be the best affordable wireless earbuds available today (and today only).

Did you know that Apple makes true wireless earbuds natively compatible with both its industry-leading iPhones and Android handsets from rival brands like Samsung and Google? I'm obviously not talking about AirPods here, but rather Beats-branded products like last year's Powerbeats Pro 2, the 2024-released Solo Buds, and the Studio Buds from all the way back in 2021.

Why would you ever opt for a nearly five-year-old pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with a proprietary Beats chip under the hood instead of an Apple H1 or H2 processor in 2026? Because if you hurry, the Beats Studio Buds can be yours for $59.99 in black, white, and red colorways.

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Red Color
That's massively down from an original list price of $149.95, and perhaps more importantly, it makes these a lot cheaper than the improved Studio Buds Plus, as well as the AirPods 4 (with and without active noise cancellation) at the time of this writing.

If it seems like you're looking at the best wireless earbuds for your budget right now, you won't want to waste any time here, as Woot's crazy new deal is scheduled to wrap up at the end of the day. This is a completely unprecedented offer, mind you, both as far as that heavily reduced price goes and when it comes to the condition of the ultra-affordable Beats Studio Buds units on sale here.

Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged buds backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty, and the best Amazon can currently do to rival the generosity of its daughter e-tailer is to slash 60 bucks off the regular price of $149.95 of the Studio Buds in a single red hue.


In addition to active noise cancellation, your $59.99 will buy you more than decent overall sound quality at Woot today (and today only), as well as a handy and efficient Transparency mode, an absolutely impressive 8-hour battery life rating (that jumps to 24 hours when taking the diminutive bundled charging case into consideration too), IPX4 water resistance, and flawless Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. 

In short, the value equation looks virtually unbeatable, but only if you're quick and take advantage of this amazing promotion before it goes away.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
