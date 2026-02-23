Apple's Android and iPhone-friendly Beats Studio Buds are simply too cheap to ignore right now





Why would you ever opt for a nearly five-year-old pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with a proprietary Beats chip under the hood instead of an Apple H1 or H2 processor in 2026? Because if you hurry, the Beats Studio Buds can be yours for $59.99 in black, white, and red colorways. Why would you ever opt for a nearly five-year-old pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with a proprietary Beats chip under the hood instead of an Apple H1 or H2 processor in 2026? Because if you hurry, the Beats Studio Buds can be yours for $59.99 in black, white, and red colorways.

Beats Studio Buds $59 99 $149 95 $90 off (60%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds $60 off (40%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Red Color Buy at Amazon





That's massively down from an original list price of $149.95, and perhaps more importantly, it makes these a lot cheaper than the improved Studio Buds Plus, as well as the AirPods 4 (with and without active noise cancellation) at the time of this writing.





If it seems like you're looking at the best wireless earbuds for your budget right now, you won't want to waste any time here, as Woot's crazy new deal is scheduled to wrap up at the end of the day. This is a completely unprecedented offer, mind you, both as far as that heavily reduced price goes and when it comes to the condition of the ultra-affordable Beats Studio Buds units on sale here.



Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged buds backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty, and the best Amazon can currently do to rival the generosity of its daughter e-tailer is to slash 60 bucks off the regular price of $149.95 of the Studio Buds in a single red hue.









In addition to active noise cancellation, your $59.99 will buy you more than decent overall sound quality at Woot today (and today only), as well as a handy and efficient Transparency mode, an absolutely impressive 8-hour battery life rating (that jumps to 24 hours when taking the diminutive bundled charging case into consideration too), IPX4 water resistance, and flawless Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity.





In short, the value equation looks virtually unbeatable, but only if you're quick and take advantage of this amazing promotion before it goes away.

