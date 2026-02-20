Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch and what to expect

Here's how you can watch Samsung's upcoming Unpacked and what we're likely to see during the event.

Render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in purple color.
A leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render in Cobalt Violet. | Image by Evan Blass

The Galaxy S26 series is now just around the corner, with the flagship trio's official announcement scheduled for February 25, 2026, next Wednesday. 

We expect to see three phones during the Unpacked: the powerful and mighty Galaxy S26 Ultra, the entry-level Galaxy S26, and the middle "sibling", the Galaxy S26 Plus. We're also likely going to see new Galaxy Buds (the Galaxy Buds 4 series). The Unpacked event will be broadcast online for anyone unable to attend in person, and it's going to be one of the major events this year. 

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch


Video Thumbnail
Invitation for the Unpacked 2026. | Video by Samsung

Samsung will hold the Unpacked 2026 keynote on February 25, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) in San Francisco during an in-person event. The event is also going to be live-streamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel, as well as on Samsung's website

The livestream video will also be embedded here for your convenience.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect


The February 25 event will be dedicated mostly to the 2026 flagship phones by the company. 

Galaxy S26 series


A Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked official render. | Image by Evan Blass - Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch and what to expect
A Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked official render. | Image by Evan Blass

Of course, the stars of the show on Wednesday will be the phones from the Galaxy S26 trio. All phones are getting a slight redesign this year, judging by leaked renders, with a camera bump. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also getting rounder edges to better match its two smaller siblings. 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also reportedly going to be equipped with an all-new privacy display, which would be able to automatically hide its contents from prying eyes. The phone is also said to be getting a new, more advanced display with 10-bit colors. Reportedly, the phone may also get an upgrade in its charging speeds and tweaks to the camera (albeit not huge). 

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are not getting a huge redesign, but they may become a bit slimmer, and the Galaxy S26 may get a slightly bigger display: 6.3 inches vs. 6.2 on the Galaxy S25

All three phones are likely coming with either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 processors, depending on the market.  

Galaxy Buds 4 series


Leaked image of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro found on Spanish retailer. | Image by Samsung, found on Alkosto - Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch and what to expect
Leaked image of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro found on Spanish retailer. | Image by Samsung, found on Alkosto

Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro models alongside the flagship phones. Renders of the earbuds have leaked already, showing a new design with metal strips on the outside of the stems. This design change would make them look a bit less like AirPods.

Reportedly, the regular Buds 4 will be entirely plastic, just like their predecessors, while the Pro models may be getting silicone eartips. 

More Galaxy AI features



Of course, we can't have an event nowadays without discussions of generative AI, and the Unpacked 2026 looks like it's not going to be an exception either. The privacy screen of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is one AI-powered feature that Samsung already teased. Also, AI features for photography are also likely getting announced. 

The Galaxy S26 phones may also get AI image generation capabilities too, thanks to a new Nota AI partnership. 

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: what not to expect


Galaxy S26 Edge, foldables, smartwatches


Earlier, rumors indicated we're going to see a Galaxy S26 Edge alongside the regular S phones, just like last year. However, Samsung has reportedly cancelled the model, or it's at least delayed indefinitely. Its super-slim chic predecessor apparently didn't get the popularity Samsung wanted. Neither did the competing iPhone Air, for that matter, but oh well. 

If the Edge comes at all, which is relatively doubtful at this time, it's not going to come during this Unpacked. 

We're also not going to see Samsung's foldable phones (Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Z Flip 8) or new smartwatches, as these devices are likely reserved for the summer Unpacked.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
