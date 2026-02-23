OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers

You can snatch the OnePlus 15R with two gifts. In addition to a free case, you can choose to get either a second case or a pair of OnePlus Buds 4 for free. If you go for the earbuds, which I think is the better choice, you'll score about $130 in savings. You can also trade in an eligible device to slash the price of the phone and get a $50 bonus on top of the trade-in value. Don’t miss out!