OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers

You can also trade in an eligible device and get an extra $50 off on top of the trade-in value.

If you’re looking for a new Android powerhouse that won’t break the bank, you’re likely eyeing either the Galaxy S25 FE or the OnePlus 15R. While both phones are exceptional, the latter currently comes with two gifts at the official store.

Yep. While it’s selling at its regular price of $699.99, you can score it with a free magnetic case and either a second magnetic case or a pair of OnePlus Buds 4. If you go for the earbuds, you'll save $129.99. I don’t know about you, but getting $129.99 earbuds for free sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Not to mention, you can trade in an eligible device to slash the cost of the phone. OnePlus will even give you an additional $50 on top of the trade-in value.

OnePlus 15R: Score a $50 bonus + two gifts

$649 99
$699 99
$50 off (7%)
You can snatch the OnePlus 15R with two gifts. In addition to a free case, you can choose to get either a second case or a pair of OnePlus Buds 4 for free. If you go for the earbuds, which I think is the better choice, you'll score about $130 in savings. You can also trade in an eligible device to slash the price of the phone and get a $50 bonus on top of the trade-in value.
To be honest, I’d have appreciated it if OnePlus were generous enough to offer instant savings on the phone; however, it’s worth noting that you get a lot in return even when paying $699.99. For instance, you’ll enjoy top-tier performance thanks to the 12GB of RAM and the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset on board. This means everything will load fast, and you’ll be able to run heavy apps and games with ease—without spending over $1,000.

You’ll also savor every moment of PhoneArena’s YouTube videos in stunning quality, as this device rocks a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1272 resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR support. On top of that, it has a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is lightning fast—though that peak rate is only available when gaming. In day-to-day scenarios, the refresh rate hits 120Hz, which is still plenty smooth.

Something to keep in mind is that you won’t be getting a telephoto lens here, as it comes equipped with only a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide snapper on the back, plus a 32MP unit on the front. Nevertheless, the photos turn out with high quality and natural-looking colors. I think you’ll be pleased with the results, even though it’s not among the best camera phones out there.

Factor in the hefty 7,400mAh battery and the fact that the onboard 80W charging can top it up in just an hour and two minutes, and you get a smartphone that ticks all the right boxes at an upper mid-range price. So, if it fits the bill, don’t hesitate—save with this deal today!

