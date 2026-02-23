This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
Don't miss your chance to grab a free pair of earbuds with your next Google mid-ranger.
The Pixel 10a brings a refreshed design and more. | Image by Image by Google
Google Pixel 10a was announced last week. As usual, Amazon initially bundled it with a $100 gift card. But now, the e-commerce giant has something truly interesting for Pixel fans. Likely for a limited time, you can pre-order the phone with Google Pixel Buds 2a, all for just under $500.The
Sure, there's no discount on Google's latest mid-ranger, but the wireless earbuds are completely free of charge. As you may know, they usually cost about $130, so this bundle offer essentially saves you that exact amount.
While many have argued that the Pixel 10a is essentially a Pixel 9a in disguise, you're still getting some new features. For instance, it sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of nearly 3,000 nits, a 300-nit bump compared to last year's mid-ranger.
What about the processor? Unfortunately, Google sticks with the Tensor G4 for its latest device, but that's certainly not a dealbreaker. After all, the Tensor G4 remains a very well-optimized chip that delivers a smooth experience with everyday tasks.
The main highlight here is the software support. With Android 16 out of the box and seven years of promised Android and security patches down the line, including exclusive Pixel features, this device will remain reliable until 2033.
Durability and design have also been upgraded. The device boasts a flat back design, so it doesn't wiggle on the table. Plus, it comes with Gorilla Glass 7i, which makes the display significantly more durable against accidental scratches.
Bottom line: the Pixel 10a is a great choice for many. If it sounds like the right pick for your needs, I think this bundle is the absolute best promo you can grab right now. Pre-order yours and grab a free pair of the Pixel Buds 2a before it's too late.
