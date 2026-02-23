Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height

Some locals are concerned about the expansion, but others say they need better cell coverage.

The Verizon logo.
As always, there isn't 100% consent over the proposition. | Image by PhoneArena
Those who live on the north side of the Colorado city of Fort Collins will soon enjoy a better wireless service. An existing cell tower is about to get taller and provide room for Verizon's equipment.

But it'll be higher than what's maximum allowed


A collage of a cell tower before and after.
Before and after (as it is proposed). | Image by Larimer County


The cell tower in question is already 60 feet tall, which is the maximum height allowed for a disguised tower in the zoning district, a local report reads. The additional height section will be an additional 10 feet. Initially, some residents objected to the proposition, while others approved the idea, hoping for better coverage and a wider network.

Sitting on land previously used for oil and gas operations, the cell tower is operated by the Atlas Tower Group and is located close to the Hearthfire neighborhood (within city limits).

The county commissioners approved the extension, which is to bring the cell tower to 70 feet, at a recent hearing.

Right now, it's only Dish Network that operates on it; T-Mobile has a contract for space. However, Verizon is interested in using the cell tower, but the company's equipment needs to be put higher for reliable coverage to be achieved. That's why the tower must go from 60 to 70 feet.

An Atlas Towers representative assured residents that the phone service in the near future would be "totally different", and in a good way.

For and against the idea


As it is often the case, some locals rejected the proposition, but they agree that proper cell service in the area is lacking. One person worries this won't be the last time the cell tower will get expanded and that the additional height isn't needed to provide emergency services. However, if the cell tower doesn't get to 70 feet, there won't be a Verizon cell on it, which will impact the coverage plans.

Another Hearthfire resident who lives close to the tower, however, supports the expansion. He told commissioners that he has a direct line of sight to it.

He argued that the Fort Collins growth management area lacks sufficient cell phone coverage, describing the repeated debates over the issue as frustrating given what he views as a fundamental public service and public safety requirement. To support his position, he referenced FCC estimates indicating that more than 70% of 911 emergency calls are made using cell phones.

Miles noted that the northeast portion of Fort Collins includes more than 1,000 homes that are either completed or under construction, with several thousand additional homes proposed. While acknowledging that the tower is visible from the Hearthfire subdivision, he suggested that public safety considerations should outweigh concerns about visibility. He emphasized that the tower is already in place, remains underutilized, and that the surrounding community has a pressing need for improved service.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless