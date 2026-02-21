Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era

Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

That's it, folks, after the Galaxy S26, the era of fun Unpacked events may be over.

The ceremonial event, where Samsung will announce everything we already know about the Galaxy S26, will be held on February 25. This could be the last event of its kind, though, with recent reports saying the South Korean company wants to plug the leaks, ostensibly to shroud its future product launches in mystery. If that happens, we won't see much of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy S27 beforehand, which would make the official releases incredibly boring.

Leaks build excitement, but keep it real



A product launch happens once a year, but rumors are the gifts that keep on giving. They build momentum for a product all year round, generating anticipation for it. At the same time, rumors keep consumers informed, saving them from pitfalls of impulse buying. A manufacturer will never highlight the fine print in the way that a friendly neighbourhood journalist would. That's why you must know what's coming before a product is official.

Curbing leaks signals lack of confidence


I'd love for Samsung to prove me wrong, but the Galaxy S26 series is sounding like an underwhelming upgrade. Leak after leak is cementing my belief. And if the recently launched Google Pixel 10a is any indication, smartphone makers are growing increasingly bold about shipping products with only minor changes.

Samsung's crackdown on leaks suggests it is unhappy with the narrative surrounding the Galaxy S26. Some rumors also claim that the upcoming phones aren't garnering as many pre-orders as Samsung would like to meet its sales target of 34 million units.

Instead of working harder on the Galaxy S27, Samsung is attacking the wrong problem.

Feedback loop



Smartphones don't enter production until a few months before release, but the leak cycle begins well in advance. While I don't think consumer reaction to leaks has any major bearing on a manufacturer's decision about its products, it's unlikely that feedback is completely disregarded.

By safeguarding info about unreleased products, Samsung would be blocking off any constructive criticism and missing out on a chance to tailor the product to customers' needs.

Do you want Samsung leaks to keep coming?
11 Votes

Prepare for shocks


When Samsung announces the Galaxy S26 series next week, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's stagnant camera hardware and the Galaxy S26 Plus' recycled specs aren't going to disappoint consumers. That's because leaks have already prepared us for what's coming. We also know the reasons behind some of the unpopular decisions, which might make us more accepting of them.

Come next year, though, such developments will be shocking. Consumers won't be as accepting of underwhelming upgrades. Some may even get swayed by the marketing lingo to pre-order a product that doesn't match their needs.

My phone is not due for an upgrade anytime soon, but I am still looking forward to Unpacked to find out how many rumors were right on the money, and for any wild card that Samsung might have. Thanks to leaks, the event feels personal and inviting.

If Samsung controls leaks, the subsequent events will feel strange and joyless.

