Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch

Someone has already bought and unboxed the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
galaxy s26 ultra unboxing
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra | Image by Sahil Karoul
The Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled, will be held on February 25, but that hasn't stopped the inevitable unboxing leak. YouTuber Sahil Karoul has already secured a Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of its rumored March release.

Privacy Display in action



As expected, the Galaxy S26 Ultra now features a camera island, and the retail box has also been redesigned to reflect the change. Karoul acquired his unit from a retailer in Dubai who already has the device in stock.

Sharing photos of the device in white, Karoul posed the Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside several flagships, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max. He noted that the in-hand feel is similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is not all that surprising, considering the dimensions and weight have changed only slightly. Though the corners are a little rounder, the difference isn't stark.



We also get to see the phone's rumored Privacy Display feature in action. When viewed from an angle, the screen darkens significantly, rendering content nearly invisible to anyone nearby.


Subtle but practical changes



The Galaxy S26 Ultra has an elegant and polished design. Users will likely grow to appreciate the softer corners over time, even if the change isn't immediately noticeable.

The privacy display looks like a very practical feature that will provide peace of mind to users who don't want the contents of their display to be visible to others.

Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra made a good first impression on you?
54 Votes

What to expect


According to leaked promo posters, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have pretty much the same specs as its predecessor, down to the battery life. The chipset is a bright spot and will make the phone feel a lot snappier. Apart from that, the design and the privacy shield are the only two attributes worth looking forward to. Galaxy AI is a huge theme, again, but Samsung doesn't appear to have prepared anything noteworthy other than a photo assist feature for professional editing.

