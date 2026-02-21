Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready

Get your wallets ready, folks. Apple's foldable iPhone is on track to hit shelves right when you'll be wanting it to.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Display iPhone iPhone 18
Foldable iPhone leaked design dummy unit outdoors
This is what the foldable iPhone will very likely look like. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
Apple has changed up its iPhone release schedule according to previous reports: while the iPhone 18 Pro models will launch as usual, the base model will come out next year. Where does that put the upcoming foldable iPhone? According to a new report, right where you’d want it!

Foldable iPhone display mass production


A new report (translated source) reveals that the foldable iPhone is perfectly on time to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, as has been the company’s plan. Despite a novel hinge mechanism and new custom components, the Apple foldable’s display is poised to enter mass production in July.

This is of note because that is the same time period when the iPhone 18 Pro displays will enter mass production as well. Which means that Apple is on track to be able to launch its new foldable flagship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, likely in September.

What upcoming Apple phone excites you the most? How come?
1 Votes


Competition might come out earlier




Samsung is also working on a Galaxy foldable with similar wide-folding proportions as the foldable iPhone. Tentatively named the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, this phone will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Recommended For You

Of course, this means that the Galaxy Z Wide Fold might actually already be in consumers’ hands by the time the displays for the foldable iPhone enter mass production. As such, the industry would have already gotten a pretty good feel for how such foldable phones might work, except for anyone who’s played around with the Huawei Pura X.

I’d still advise against buying the foldable iPhone, at least for this year, so that the platform can mature a little bit more.

A complex phone done right?


The foldable iPhone is a pretty complex machine. So much so that Apple is relying solely on Samsung to supply the displays for it, even telling LG Display to take a step back. There is a lot that can go wrong, but the timeliness of the production cycle does inspire some hope at least.

To be honest, Apple has had years to perfect this phone, so it shouldn’t be that surprising that its production is still on time. But given the company’s recent record of glitchy software updates and hardware failures, I must admit that I was cautious. If Apple ends up delaying the foldable iPhone regardless, I’ll be talking about it over on X and Threads.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Vivo V70 is officially here with impressive Zeiss cameras: you're invited to the flagship party!
Vivo V70 is officially here with impressive Zeiss cameras: you're invited to the flagship party!
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about

Latest News

Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
OpenAI’s iPhone killer device leaks with designs and pricing
OpenAI’s iPhone killer device leaks with designs and pricing
Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra benchmarks reveal just how powerful Snapdragon can be
Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra benchmarks reveal just how powerful Snapdragon can be
Google eliminates its Android weather page but did it spare Froggy?
Google eliminates its Android weather page but did it spare Froggy?
Another key Verizon executve is leaving
Another key Verizon executve is leaving
The reason you change your smartphones could mean trouble for the Galaxy S26
The reason you change your smartphones could mean trouble for the Galaxy S26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless