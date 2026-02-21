Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Get your wallets ready, folks. Apple's foldable iPhone is on track to hit shelves right when you'll be wanting it to.
0comments
This is what the foldable iPhone will very likely look like. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
Apple has changed up its iPhone release schedule according to previous reports: while the iPhone 18 Pro models will launch as usual, the base model will come out next year. Where does that put the upcoming foldable iPhone? According to a new report, right where you’d want it!
A new report (translated source) reveals that the foldable iPhone is perfectly on time to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, as has been the company’s plan. Despite a novel hinge mechanism and new custom components, the Apple foldable’s display is poised to enter mass production in July.
Samsung is also working on a Galaxy foldable with similar wide-folding proportions as the foldable iPhone. Tentatively named the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, this phone will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Of course, this means that the Galaxy Z Wide Fold might actually already be in consumers’ hands by the time the displays for the foldable iPhone enter mass production. As such, the industry would have already gotten a pretty good feel for how such foldable phones might work, except for anyone who’s played around with the Huawei Pura X.
The foldable iPhone is a pretty complex machine. So much so that Apple is relying solely on Samsung to supply the displays for it, even telling LG Display to take a step back. There is a lot that can go wrong, but the timeliness of the production cycle does inspire some hope at least.
To be honest, Apple has had years to perfect this phone, so it shouldn’t be that surprising that its production is still on time. But given the company’s recent record of glitchy software updates and hardware failures, I must admit that I was cautious. If Apple ends up delaying the foldable iPhone regardless, I’ll be talking about it over on X and Threads.
Foldable iPhone display mass production
A new report (translated source) reveals that the foldable iPhone is perfectly on time to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, as has been the company’s plan. Despite a novel hinge mechanism and new custom components, the Apple foldable’s display is poised to enter mass production in July.
This is of note because that is the same time period when the iPhone 18 Pro displays will enter mass production as well. Which means that Apple is on track to be able to launch its new foldable flagship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, likely in September.
What upcoming Apple phone excites you the most? How come?
Competition might come out earlier
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold proportions. | Image by Android Authority
Samsung is also working on a Galaxy foldable with similar wide-folding proportions as the foldable iPhone. Tentatively named the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, this phone will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Recommended For You
I’d still advise against buying the foldable iPhone, at least for this year, so that the platform can mature a little bit more.
A complex phone done right?
The foldable iPhone is a pretty complex machine. So much so that Apple is relying solely on Samsung to supply the displays for it, even telling LG Display to take a step back. There is a lot that can go wrong, but the timeliness of the production cycle does inspire some hope at least.
To be honest, Apple has had years to perfect this phone, so it shouldn’t be that surprising that its production is still on time. But given the company’s recent record of glitchy software updates and hardware failures, I must admit that I was cautious. If Apple ends up delaying the foldable iPhone regardless, I’ll be talking about it over on X and Threads.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: