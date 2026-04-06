Planet Earth looks unreal in these iPhone 17 Pro Max photos from space

iPhone 17 Pro Max

These were taken with the phone's front-facing selfie camera

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone is sharing the frame with some serious equipment

iPhone 17 Pro Max

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Why these photos hit differently than anything NASA has shared before

Artemis II is NASA's first crewed lunar mission since 1972, and the crew reached the far side of the Moon today, breaking the record for the farthest distance humans have ever traveled from Earth. That alone makes this historic. But having everyday consumer tech along for the ride brings a sense of accessibility that previous missions never had.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy When Apollo astronauts captured Earth from space in the 1960s and 70s, they used specialized Hasselblad cameras that cost a fortune and required serious training. Now, astronauts are using the same phone you probably have in your pocket. For context, we compared the iPhone 17 Pro camera head-to-head with a Canon R6 II , and the gap between smartphone and dedicated camera was smaller than you'd think. Seeing it perform in actual outer space just hammers that home.Artemis II is NASA's first crewed lunar mission since 1972, and the crew reached the far side of the Moon today, breaking the record for the farthest distance humans have ever traveled from Earth. That alone makes this historic. But having everyday consumer tech along for the ride brings a sense of accessibility that previous missions never had.When Apollo astronauts captured Earth from space in the 1960s and 70s, they used specialized Hasselblad cameras that cost a fortune and required serious training. Now, astronauts are using the same phone you probably have in your pocket.





It should be noted that Apple didn't pay for this. NASA independently cleared the iPhone 17 Pro Max for extended use beyond Earth orbit after putting it through a rigorous four-phase qualification process.



The view from 250,000 miles puts things in perspective

I've been glued to Artemis II coverage since launch, and seeing these photos stopped me in my tracks. There's something about looking at our planet from that distance that recalibrates how you think about everything down here. Earth looks impossibly beautiful, fragile, and small all at once.



I can't wait to see what comes back as the crew gets closer to the Moon, even though they won't be landing this time (that's Artemis III, and we're waiting until 2028 for that). For now, I'm just grateful we get to glimpse the lunar surface through the same lens we use to FaceTime our families. That's pretty incredible.

