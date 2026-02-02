Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

I compared the iPhone 17 Pro camera to a real camera — here's what I found

You might be surprised by the results.

20comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles Camera iPhone
I compared the iPhone 17 Pro camera to a real camera — here's what I found
Smartphone cameras have become incredibly good. So good, in fact, that we often compare them directly to semi-professional and even professional cameras without a second thought. With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple once again claims big improvements thanks to better processing, large sensors, and years of computational photography refinements.

But how close does it actually get? And is all of that processing really an advantage?

Equal conditions


To find out, I took the iPhone 17 Pro and my personal camera, the Canon R6 II, and shot the same scenes side by side. There are no lab charts or specs talk here. I just went out and shot real photos, in the same conditions. The Canon camera was equipped with an 24mm RF f/1.8 lens, so the field of view is the same as the one on the iPhone. Of course, using a prime lens on the camera meant I couldn't easily switch to a telephoto one (and I don't even own a telephoto lens). So this is all about the main camera on the iPhone.

The goal isn't to declare a winner and prove one is better than the other, but to see how the processing of a smartphone differs from that of a real camera.

Recommended For You

Let's take a look at the photos.

Sample Photos



The Canon image has way darker shadows, while the iPhone looks more HDR-y.


I took all photos using auto mode settings on the Canon camera and shot in JPEG to compare straight out of camera results.


What a massive difference in colors. The iPhone always tends to produce photos with a warmer tone.


The Canon photo here is closer to reality.


You can see the clouds on the iPhone photo, but not on the Canon.


A full-frame camera like the Canon produces a lot more bokeh.


The HDR look of the iPhone camera looks better here in my opinion.


While the Canon image might be more true to life, the iPhone photo looks better.


The difference in white balance and color temperature is quite remarkable.

So what do you think? Were you surprised by the images?

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (20)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have

Latest News

One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
The iPhone Flip - Why your next iPhone should fold in half
The iPhone Flip - Why your next iPhone should fold in half
PhoneArena Wrapped 2025: your year in tech, decoded
PhoneArena Wrapped 2025: your year in tech, decoded
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is the best tablet for you today if you're into gaming and saving money
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is the best tablet for you today if you're into gaming and saving money
Google's Pixel 10a leaks out in bold new Berry color and it looks delicious
Google's Pixel 10a leaks out in bold new Berry color and it looks delicious
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless