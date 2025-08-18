Amazon slashes Pixel Watch 3 price ahead of Pixel Watch 4 launch

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3 LTE 41mm, black: Save $80 on Amazon! $80 off (18%) Amazon is selling the 41mm LTE-powered Pixel Watch 3 at an $80 discount, allowing you to get one for just under $370. The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is a solid deal at its current price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3

Boasting a sleek dome-like design, it pairs well with shorts and a T-shirt as well as with an expensive suit. So it’s a great fashion accessory whether you’re out for a walk with friends at the park or heading into an important business meeting.Of course, it’s more than just a pretty face, as it’s loaded with health-tracking features and boasts all the functionalities you’d expect from a timepiece of this caliber. It even comes with a temperature sensor. On top of that, it runs on Wear OS, which means you’ll have access to the Google Play Store right on your wrist, letting you download third-party apps directly to your smartwatch.As for battery life, well, it can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, but you’ll likely have to charge it every night. And while this is a normal battery life for such a smartwatch, we understand it’s far from ideal.Nevertheless, thestill packs a lot of value and is a solid buy at its current price on Amazon. So, don’t miss out—save today!