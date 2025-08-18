$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon slashes Pixel Watch 3 price ahead of Pixel Watch 4 launch

The watch is laded with features, has a sleek design, and is a great buy at its current price.

A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3
While we expect Google to reveal its all-new Pixel Watch 4 during its next Made by Google event this Wednesday, Amazon has decided to make some room for the latest model by discounting its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3.

Right now, savvy shoppers can get the 41mm LTE-powered version of Google’s current flagship smartwatch for around $370. That’s $80 off its standard price of about $450. We don’t know how long the discount will last, so we encourage you to take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. After all, the Pixel Watch 3 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market and is worth every penny.

Pixel Watch 3 LTE 41mm, black: Save $80 on Amazon!

$80 off (18%)
Amazon is selling the 41mm LTE-powered Pixel Watch 3 at an $80 discount, allowing you to get one for just under $370. The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is a solid deal at its current price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a sleek dome-like design, it pairs well with shorts and a T-shirt as well as with an expensive suit. So it’s a great fashion accessory whether you’re out for a walk with friends at the park or heading into an important business meeting.

Of course, it’s more than just a pretty face, as it’s loaded with health-tracking features and boasts all the functionalities you’d expect from a timepiece of this caliber. It even comes with a temperature sensor. On top of that, it runs on Wear OS, which means you’ll have access to the Google Play Store right on your wrist, letting you download third-party apps directly to your smartwatch.

As for battery life, well, it can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, but you’ll likely have to charge it every night. And while this is a normal battery life for such a smartwatch, we understand it’s far from ideal.

Nevertheless, the Pixel Watch 3 still packs a lot of value and is a solid buy at its current price on Amazon. So, don’t miss out—save today!

