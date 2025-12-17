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Sleek Garmin vívoactive 5 drops below $187 after a $113 discount

The smartwatch is loaded with features and is a no-brainer at this price. Save while you can!

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A close-up of the Garmin Vivoactive 5 on a wrist.
       View now at Amazon  
Who says you need to shell out huge amounts of cash to rock a feature-rich Garmin smartwatch? A generous deal on Amazon has slashed 38% off the Garmin vívoactive 5, dropping the Ivory model below $187. This saves you $113, which is a pretty decent chunk of change, if you ask me.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Ivory: Save $113!

$113 off (38%)
Amazon has dropped the Garmin Vivoactive 5 to under $187, slashing $113 off its regular price. Featuring a vibrant OLED display, a wide range of health and lifestyle tools, and an impressive battery that lasts up to 11 days, this smartwatch delivers serious value at its current deal price. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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Act fast, though! The deal has been available for a few weeks now, which means it might expire soon, especially given that Amazon has already sold more than 10K units in the past month.

The fact that the vívoactive 5 is selling like hotcakes shouldn’t surprise us. After all, this handsome fella is a true Garmin from top to bottom, making it a steal at its current price.

Boasting a fiber‑reinforced polymer case, it feels lightweight and comfortable, while the vivid AMOLED touchscreen offers vibrant visuals and allows you to navigate menus with ease. It’s also sleek-looking, which means you can wear it for every occasion.

And since it’s Garmin we’re talking about, it packs a comprehensive set of health‑tracking tools. From monitoring energy levels and tracking sleep to offering personalized training plans, it covers all the bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a modern wearable, though it misses out on ECG, which is a bummer.

On the bright side, it supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments, Garmin’s Connect IQ, where you can download third-party apps, and smart notifications. And while it doesn’t support phone calls, it delivers up to 11 days of battery life, outshining even the Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Series 11 in this regard.

So, yeah! You get a lot of bang for your buck by pulling the trigger on this deal and grabbing a Garmin vívoactive 5 for just under $187. If it ticks all the right boxes for you, save with this offer now while you still can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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