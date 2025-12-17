A bonkers 49% discount plunges Apple's premium Beats Studio Pro below $180
The headphones are a steal at this price, so don't miss out!
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WH-1000XM5 and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which rank among the best cans on the market. That means two things: firstly, these fellas bring a lot to the table, and secondly, they usually cost an arm and a leg.The Studio Pro are Beats’ answer to Sony’s
Fortunately, Amazon is selling these flagship Beats headphones for south of $180, slashing a whopping 49% off their usual price of $350. In other words, this deal lets you snag a set of top-tier cans and save $170 in the process. But wait, there’s more! Amazon is offering this discount on all color options—at least at the time of writing—and if you order now, you should receive your headphones before the holidays.
Offering rich audio with punchy bass and crisp highs, the Beats Studio Pro are built to deliver an immersive listening experience. To top it off, they also feature head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, making the audio feel truly three‑dimensional.
Of course, they also come with effective ANC, stopping noises from ruining your experience; however, it’s worth noting that the noise cancellation isn't quite on the level of Sony or Bose’s offerings. Where these really shine is the battery life, which lasts up to 40 hours per charge, along with fast charging that gives you an extra four hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge.
Fortunately, Amazon is selling these flagship Beats headphones for south of $180, slashing a whopping 49% off their usual price of $350. In other words, this deal lets you snag a set of top-tier cans and save $170 in the process. But wait, there’s more! Amazon is offering this discount on all color options—at least at the time of writing—and if you order now, you should receive your headphones before the holidays.
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Offering rich audio with punchy bass and crisp highs, the Beats Studio Pro are built to deliver an immersive listening experience. To top it off, they also feature head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, making the audio feel truly three‑dimensional.
Of course, they also come with effective ANC, stopping noises from ruining your experience; however, it’s worth noting that the noise cancellation isn't quite on the level of Sony or Bose’s offerings. Where these really shine is the battery life, which lasts up to 40 hours per charge, along with fast charging that gives you an extra four hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge.
Because these headphones are on the smaller side, they may not be the best fit for those with larger ears. Even so, I still encourage you to give them a try, especially since Amazon is offering extended holiday returns until January 31. At 49% off, these are an absolute steal. So, don’t hesitate—score a pair with this deal today!
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