Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

A bonkers 49% discount plunges Apple's premium Beats Studio Pro below $180

The headphones are a steal at this price, so don't miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A close-up of the Beats Studio Pro.
       View now at Amazon  
The Studio Pro are Beats’ answer to Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which rank among the best cans on the market. That means two things: firstly, these fellas bring a lot to the table, and secondly, they usually cost an arm and a leg.

Fortunately, Amazon is selling these flagship Beats headphones for south of $180, slashing a whopping 49% off their usual price of $350. In other words, this deal lets you snag a set of top-tier cans and save $170 in the process. But wait, there’s more! Amazon is offering this discount on all color options—at least at the time of writing—and if you order now, you should receive your headphones before the holidays.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $170 on Amazon!

$170 off (49%)
Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Pro by a huge $170, dropping them to under $180. Packed with immersive sound, strong noise cancellation, and an impressive 40‑hour battery life, these headphones are a steal at this price. Don’t miss out—grab them now while the deal is still running.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



Offering rich audio with punchy bass and crisp highs, the Beats Studio Pro are built to deliver an immersive listening experience. To top it off, they also feature head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, making the audio feel truly three‑dimensional.

Of course, they also come with effective ANC, stopping noises from ruining your experience; however, it’s worth noting that the noise cancellation isn't quite on the level of Sony or Bose’s offerings. Where these really shine is the battery life, which lasts up to 40 hours per charge, along with fast charging that gives you an extra four hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge.

Because these headphones are on the smaller side, they may not be the best fit for those with larger ears. Even so, I still encourage you to give them a try, especially since Amazon is offering extended holiday returns until January 31. At 49% off, these are an absolute steal. So, don’t hesitate—score a pair with this deal today!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15950 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2026) can now be yours with $100 in freebies
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2026) can now be yours with $100 in freebies
A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026
A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026
One of the best budget Galaxy tablets just became a no-brainer at Walmart
One of the best budget Galaxy tablets just became a no-brainer at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades have the fan base split right down the middle
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades have the fan base split right down the middle
Smartphones are expected to offer more in 2026 — but, possibly, at a cost
Smartphones are expected to offer more in 2026 — but, possibly, at a cost
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are a much smarter buy than all AirPods models at this killer price
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are a much smarter buy than all AirPods models at this killer price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless