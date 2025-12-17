A bonkers 49% discount plunges Apple's premium Beats Studio Pro below $180

Beats Studio Pro: Save $170 on Amazon! $170 off (49%) Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Pro by a huge $170, dropping them to under $180. Packed with immersive sound, strong noise cancellation, and an impressive 40‑hour battery life, these headphones are a steal at this price. Don’t miss out—grab them now while the deal is still running. Buy at Amazon

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Offering rich audio with punchy bass and crisp highs, the Beats Studio Pro are built to deliver an immersive listening experience. To top it off, they also feature head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, making the audio feel truly three‑dimensional.Of course, they also come with effective ANC, stopping noises from ruining your experience; however, it’s worth noting that the noise cancellation isn't quite on the level of Sony or Bose’s offerings. Where these really shine is the battery life, which lasts up to 40 hours per charge, along with fast charging that gives you an extra four hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge.Because these headphones are on the smaller side, they may not be the best fit for those with larger ears. Even so, I still encourage you to give them a try, especially since Amazon is offering extended holiday returns until January 31. At 49% off, these are an absolute steal. So, don’t hesitate—score a pair with this deal today!