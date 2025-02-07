Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Pixel 9a Europe price leaks: 256GB buyers get the short end of the stick, just like in the US

Pixel 9a render on a black background.
A new report corroborates what was earlier expected for the Pixel 9a pricing, this time, for Europe.

Google's upcoming mid-ranger, the Pixel 9a, has been in the rumor mill for a while now. Its US pricing and release date have recently leaked, and now, a new report shows its European pricing and corroborates the 256GB price hike that is also expected in the US. With this report, the Pixel 9a price now seems set in stone.

The Pixel 9a is said to debut in Europe with pre-orders starting on March 19 with store availability starting on March 26 (same as the US leak). The 128GB version of the Pixel 9a will reportedly keep the same price as the Pixel 8a and 7a: £499 / €549 ($499), while a price hike for the 256GB may make it £599 / €649 ($599, $40 more than the Pixel 8a 256GB) in Europe, which is exactly the same situation as the one expected in the US.

The phone is reportedly going to be sold in four colors in Europe: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, just like it was rumored earlier, so this once again corroborates earlier info about the 9a. Interestingly enough, the more expensive 256GB version is said to be available in only two options: Obsidian and Iris.

Pixel 9a rumored colors


The four colors of the Pixel 9a have also been recently shared on X by a leaker that isn't the most well-known one out there, so it won't hurt to take them with a grain of salt. However, the alleged renders the leaker is showing seem pretty reasonable given some earlier renders leaked by reputable tipsters.


Pixel 9a competitors


The Pixel 9a is going to be a solid contender for the best mid-range phone. Its main rivals are the yet-unannounced Galaxy A56 and iPhone SE 4. We just heard that the iPhone SE 4 may be coming sooner than expected, and if rumors are to be believed, this time the midrange iPhone may be the serious deal with an A18 Bionic chip, Apple Intelligence, and an updated modern look.

The Galaxy A56 is also expected to debut sometime very soon, and it will reportedly pack an Exynos 1580, 120Hz display refresh rate, a triple camera system and a generous 5,000mAH battery.

The Pixel 9a in itself will likely come with the Tensor G4 chip, which is Google's custom-made processor found also in the Pixel 9 series and 8 gigs of RAM. Rumor has it it may sport a 5,100mAh battery, which is the largest ever seen on a Pixel. The main camera is also reportedly getting an upgrade to a 48MP one.

Based on all we know, the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a solid contender to the iPhone and the Galaxy. However, I reckon people won't be entirely happy as the 256GB version will become more expensive. Sure, it's just $40 on top of the 256GB Pixel 8a, but the only thing you're getting is more storage, and the 256GB storage was already more expensive than the 128GB one.

We'll see if this move will turn out a good idea or a bad one, probably, very soon.
