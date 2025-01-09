Samsung Galaxy A56 5G passes MIIT certification: Dual SIM, Android 15, and a 5,000mah battery
It looks like Samsung is gearing up to add another member to its Galaxy A-series lineup. The Galaxy A56 5G has just been spotted on China’s MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) certification website, listed under the model number SM-A5660. This development suggests that the phone could soon be headed to both global and Chinese markets.
What we know from the MIIT certification
The MIIT listing has given us a sneak peek at some of the Galaxy A56 5G’s core features:
- Battery: The phone is expected to pack a 4,905mAh-rated battery, which will likely translate to a 5,000mAh typical capacity—a solid offering for a mid-range device.
- Connectivity: It’s set to support 5G eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband) and 5G cross-network roaming, ensuring a smooth connection across various networks. The listing also confirms compatibility with multiple bands, including NR SA, NR NSA, TD-LTE, LTE FDD, WCDMA, and GSM.
- Software: Out of the box, the phone will run Android 15, paired with Samsung’s latest One UI 7 software.
- Additional Features: Dual SIM support, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, and GLONASS are also included, rounding out its connectivity suite.
Signs of a global launch
The Galaxy A56 5G has been making its way through various certification platforms recently, which usually points to a launch happening soon.
- The global variant (model number SM-A566B_DS) was recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database, confirming support for Bluetooth 5.4.
- A support page for the phone has gone live on Samsung France’s official website, a reliable indicator that the global launch is just around the corner.
- The 3C certification has revealed that the phone will support 45W wired fast charging—an impressive feature typically reserved for Samsung’s more premium devices.
Camera and performance: What to expect
Samsung hasn’t shared official details yet, but leaks suggest the Galaxy A56 5G will feature notable camera improvements compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A55 5G. While the specifics are still under wraps, rumors point to upgraded sensors and refined software optimizations.
On the performance side, the phone will likely be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chipset, which was recently confirmed for the Galaxy A36 5G via a Geekbench listing. This should give the Galaxy A56 5G enough processing power to handle everyday tasks with ease.
Why the Galaxy A56 5G could be a strong mid-range contender
The Galaxy A56 5G seems to target mid-range buyers who want reliable performance, better cameras, and cutting-edge connectivity. With Android 15 and One UI 7, users can expect a modern software experience complete with Samsung’s latest features.
All the recent certifications, including the MIIT and 3C listings, plus the appearance of its support page, suggest that the Galaxy A56 5G might hit shelves in the coming weeks. If you’re in the market for a capable mid-range phone, this might be one to keep an eye on.
