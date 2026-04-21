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At $300 off, flagship Pixel 10 Pro XL becomes way easier to recommend

Being Google's top-of-the-line smartphone, this bad boy is worth every penny at this price.

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Pixel 10 Pro XL shown in hand, highlighting its design.
Pixel 10 Pro XL shown in hand, highlighting its design. | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is Google’s current top-of-the-line phone, so chances are you’re eyeing exactly this bad boy if you’re in the market for a new top-tier smartphone. Well, the time has come to act and get one.

Amazon is selling the 256GB version of this powerhouse for less than $900. While I know that's still far from affordable, it’s a way better price than the usual $1,199. Just be sure to act quickly and snag one as soon as possible, as this is a limited-time deal. Plus, not every day you get the opportunity to save $300 on one of the best phones on the market.

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (25%)
You can currently snag the 256GB Pixel 10 Pro XL for under $900 on Amazon, thanks to a hefty $300 price cut. Given the snappy performance, stunning screen, and top-tier cameras this bad boy packs, getting it at that price is an absolute steal. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
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While it may be a bit behind its competitors in terms of raw firepower, its Tensor G5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM, delivers fast performance and can handle any task you throw its way. Furthermore, since the focus of the Tensor platform has always been AI, you’ll get to enjoy features like Magic Cue and Voice Translate. The former acts as your personal assistant by predicting your needs and surfacing relevant information exactly when you need it, while the latter lets you communicate with people from different countries more easily.

With this being a high-end Pixel, you’ll also get to experience Google’s image-processing magic, which makes every photo taken by the 50MP main snapper and 48MP ultrawide and telephoto units look stunning with vibrant colors.

The 6.8-inch AMOLED display is equally impressive. Boasting a sharp 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support, it will let you enjoy our latest YouTube videos in high quality. And with a peak brightness of 3,300 nits, you’ll be able to do so even in direct sunlight.

All of that is powered by a 5,200mAh battery that can easily last you a whole day without the need to reach for your charger. Now, add the seven years of promised software support to the mix, and you’re getting a phone that checks every single box. So, don’t miss out!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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