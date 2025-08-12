Google teaser shows that owning the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be doubly joyful
New Pixel 10 Pro Fold teaser succinctly explains why it will overdeliver.
Google continues its streak of teasing its upcoming Pixel 10 phones in a bid to outsmart leakers. The company today posted a video of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and instead of beating around the bush, it gives a simple reason why the phone will deliver more than most other top smartphones.
Nearly every Android manufacturer has been selling foldable phones for a while now. Apple is the only notable holdout. For some reason, Android companies love to throw shade on Apple, either directly or indirectly.
Depending on your sense of humor, the joke may or may not land, but that, of course, isn't the point. I, for one, found it cringe-inducing at first, but it's growing on me now.
And in case you are wondering why Google is marketing such a straightforward fact, well, that might be because the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will largely look the same as the outgoing Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so there isn't much to flex about (please tell me I am funnier than Google).
It will still be a worthwhile upgrade, though. For starters, the outward appearance will change a bit, with the cover screen growing marginally from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches. Google will reportedly achieve this by trimming the bezel and reducing the gap between the outer display and the hinge.
What really will set the Pixel 10 Pro Fold apart is that it might be the first dust-proof foldable phone on the market. The device may also have a slightly larger battery.
Under the hood will be the Tensor G5 chipset, which will be paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
Google's new phones will be announced on August 20, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's release has apparently been delayed, with a recent report saying it won't begin shipping until October.
Samsung is back to owning the foldable game after the Fold 7, which is why Google will have to try a little harder with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to stay competitive.
