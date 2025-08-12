$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google teaser shows that owning the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be doubly joyful

New Pixel 10 Pro Fold teaser succinctly explains why it will overdeliver.

Google continues its streak of teasing its upcoming Pixel 10 phones in a bid to outsmart leakers. The company today posted a video of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and instead of beating around the bush, it gives a simple reason why the phone will deliver more than most other top smartphones.

Nearly every Android manufacturer has been selling foldable phones for a while now. Apple is the only notable holdout. For some reason, Android companies love to throw shade on Apple, either directly or indirectly.

In the latest Pixel 10 Pro Fold teaser, not only does the Mountain View giant give us a good look at its third bendable phone, but it also tells us why it will bring you more joy than a conventional phone. The company talks about how the feeling of opening a brand new phone is unrivaled and that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a step ahead because you will get to "open" it twice.

Video Thumbnail


Depending on your sense of humor, the joke may or may not land, but that, of course, isn't the point. I, for one, found it cringe-inducing at first, but it's growing on me now.

Do you think Google should have made more of an effort with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

Vote View Result


And in case you are wondering why Google is marketing such a straightforward fact, well, that might be because the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will largely look the same as the outgoing Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so there isn't much to flex about (please tell me I am funnier than Google).

It will still be a worthwhile upgrade, though. For starters, the outward appearance will change a bit, with the cover screen growing marginally from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches. Google will reportedly achieve this by trimming the bezel and reducing the gap between the outer display and the hinge.

What really will set the Pixel 10 Pro Fold apart is that it might be the first dust-proof foldable phone on the market. The device may also have a slightly larger battery.

Under the hood will be the Tensor G5 chipset, which will be paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Google's new phones will be announced on August 20, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's release has apparently been delayed, with a recent report saying it won't begin shipping until October.

Samsung is back to owning the foldable game after the Fold 7, which is why Google will have to try a little harder with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to stay competitive.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
