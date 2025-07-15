Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs reveal several big strengths over the Galaxy Z Fold 7

very





And while some of the presumably legit details revealed in this new AndroidHeadlines report are likely to look as familiar as the handset's leaked external appearance from late March, a bunch of others might take you by surprise and help the new ultra-high-end foldable stand out from not only its predecessor, but Samsung's just-unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7 as well.

These are (allegedly) the upgraded specs of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold





8-inch primary OLED display with 2152 x 2076 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

6.4-inch secondary OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and 3000 nits peak brightness;

Google Tensor G5 processor;

16GB RAM;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

48MP primary rear-facing camera;

10.5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera;

10.8MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom;

10MP front-facing camera;

10MP cover camera;

5,015mAh battery;

23W wired and 15W wireless charging support;

IP68 water and dust resistance.







Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be significantly chunkier and bulkier than the Z Fold 7 . Granted, we don't yet know the weight and thickness of Google' s third-ever foldable. And with the search giant's second such device tipping the scales at 257 grams while measuring 5.1 and 10.5mm thick in unfolded and folded form respectively, there's clearly a very good chance thewill be significantly chunkier and bulkier than the





But I'm pretty sure I speak for a lot of Samsung fans when I say a little extra heft is no problem as long as it improves battery life. And that's one department where the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to hold a big advantage over its key rival.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also tipped to add a top-of-the-line 1TB storage configuration and just a tiny bit of extra cover screen real estate. All the cameras, meanwhile, are likely to stay unchanged, and the same goes for the 8-inch main display. Another expected advantage is that IP68 rating ( that was actually rumored before ), not to mention the 16GB RAM offered across the board (that was fairly easy to anticipate after thedid the same). Compared to its predecessor, theis also tipped to add a top-of-the-line 1TB storage configuration and just a tiny bit of extra cover screen real estate. All the cameras, meanwhile, are likely to stay unchanged, and the same goes for the 8-inch main display.

Are you ready to pay more for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold?





No? That's not a problem, because unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , this bad boy could either cost the same as or less than its forerunner.













Galaxy Z Fold 7 model by at least 200 bucks. That means Google will probably charge anywhere between $1,599 and $1,799 stateside for its next big foldable powerhouse in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM, a hot new and blazing fast Tensor G5 chip, and a hefty 5,000mAh or so battery under the hood, very likely undercutting the cheapestmodel by at least 200 bucks.





And yes, Samsung's latest and greatest book-style foldable flagship will most likely hold a few advantages of its own over the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (including a slightly larger cover screen, 200MP primary camera, and of course, a wasp waist), but all in all, Google's value proposition may well come out on top. At least that's how things look (on paper) right now.

