iPhone 17 early look shows off new purple and green models

Base model iPhone 17 dummy units in purple and green. | Image credit — Majin Bu

With these new colors, the iPhone 17 will continue the trend of the base model looking stunning. I am, of course, referring to the “Ultramarine” color on the



The base model iPhone 17 will also be the phone of choice for users who aren’t a fan of the redesign on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Apple’s replacement for the Plus model — the



Thankfully, all reports point to Apple equipping every model this year with 120 Hz displays. If you’ve been sticking with the Pro phones for their “ProMotion” displays, as Apple calls them, then you can finally get the same experience with the base model.



With these new colors, the iPhone 17 will continue the trend of the base model looking stunning. I am, of course, referring to the "Ultramarine" color on the iPhone 16, which is one of the prettiest colors that Apple has ever used in my opinion. The base model iPhone 17 will also be the phone of choice for users who aren't a fan of the redesign on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Apple's replacement for the Plus model — the iPhone 17 Air — will also feature the redesign, albeit slightly different to the Pro. Thankfully, all reports point to Apple equipping every model this year with 120 Hz displays. If you've been sticking with the Pro phones for their "ProMotion" displays, as Apple calls them, then you can finally get the same experience with the base model.

Ultramarine on the iPhone 16 was a beautiful color option. | Video credit — Apple

Furthermore, if supply chain shortages don’t affect production too heavily, then all iPhone 17 models will come with 12 GB of RAM as well. With the redesign (if you like it), more RAM, better displays, and colorful options to choose from, I think that the iPhone series hasn’t looked this good in years.



Furthermore, if supply chain shortages don't affect production too heavily, then all iPhone 17 models will come with 12 GB of RAM as well. With the redesign (if you like it), more RAM, better displays, and colorful options to choose from, I think that the iPhone series hasn't looked this good in years. And with the foldable iPhone likely releasing next year, Apple will be giving a lot of competition to Samsung's flagships, including the newly-released Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's a very good thing, then, that Samsung listened to feedback and made the Fold 7 an excellent device that gives its competitors a run for their money.

The base model iPhone 17 coming out this year is expected to include green and purple as new color options. Using previously leaked renders and photos of components, we can get a pretty good idea for what the new colors will look like.One industry insider — who has been part of these leaks — has been able to show us what the new iPhone may look like using high quality dummy units.