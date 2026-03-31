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The smartphone that could outclass every other camera flagship has a launch date

This is when what could be the best camera phone of 2026 is launching.

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Display of Oppo Find X8 Ultra.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're into smartphone photography, you've probably heard of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. It's one of the most anticipated camera-centric flagship smartphones of 2026. After months of leaks and tips about the device, Oppo has finally confirmed its official release date.

It's less than a month away


We have covered a lot about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in recent times. It was recently reported that the smartphone will launch in April. However, the exact release date wasn't shared.

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The tech company has now finally confirmed via a Weibo post that the device will launch on April 21 in China and select global markets at 7:00 p.m. local time. Along with the Ultra model, Oppo will also launch the Find X9s Pro. However, it might remain exclusive to China.

It'll definitely be a camera beast


Release date announcement of Oppo Find X9 Ultra.
Release date announcement of Oppo Find X9 Ultra | Image by Oppo

The leaked camera specifications of the Find X9 Ultra explain why it's being seen as one of the best camera phones of 2026. It features a quad-camera setup on the back. There's a 200 MP main sensor, a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom, a 50 MP periscope camera that supports 10x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens.

In the front, you get a 50-megapixel camera for taking selfies. The phone will reportedly be able to produce accurate colors in images thanks to the availability of a dedicated True Color Camera.

Other specifications look impressive as well


Being a camera-centric device doesn't mean Oppo is compromising on other aspects of the Find X9 Ultra. Its other specifications are definitely suitable for making it a perfect flagship product. It is reported to feature a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate.

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The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC is reportedly going to power the smartphone. Unlike Apple and Samsung, Oppo is going to offer a huge battery. Leaks suggest it will feature a battery capacity of more than 7,000 mAh.

Do you think the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will become the best camera-centric phone of 2026?
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A perfect choice for users who are looking for an all-rounder


The Oppo Find X8 Ultra, released last year, had such impressive specifications that we named it the best Ultra phone of 2025. And now, if the leaked specifications of its successor pan out to be true, it could help Oppo retain that title this year as well. Not just in the camera department, the Find X9 Ultra could reportedly deliver top flagship-level performance across almost all areas.

When released, it will compete against other camera beasts like the Vivo X300 Pro. It'll also give tough competition to the recently released Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected to be unveiled sometime later this year.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

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