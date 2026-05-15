Vivo's X500 series might give me zero reason to buy an iPhone or Galaxy ever again
It could be the most proper flagship series we've seen in years.
Vivo X300 Pro | Image by Vivo
The next flagship from Vivo is probably going to be the X500 series. A new report reveals that the entire lineup is going to get a massive battery upgrade over its predecessor.
Vivo released the X300 series phones in September last year, and its next top-line smartphones will most likely be the X500 line. You might wonder what happened to the X400… well, it's not coming.
Last year's Vivo X300 series consisted of four smartphones: the standard X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra, and X300s. Their battery capacities are 6,040 mAh, 6,510 mAh, 6,600 mAh, and 6,000 mAh, respectively. Getting more than 7K mAh batteries in all the models would really be a welcome change.
In addition to the information about the battery numbers, a couple of other details are also available about the upcoming phones from Vivo. First up, we might see five models in the X500 series.
The X500, X500 Pro, X500 Ultra, and X500s were expected to launch, but a recent listing on the IMEI database suggests that we are also going to see an entirely new X500 Pro Max. So, it seems that after Xiaomi, which most likely got inspiration from Apple for a Pro Max variant, Vivo is also going to walk down the same path.
The Pro Max will reportedly have a screen size of 6.9 inches. Other models are expected to feature 6.37 in, 6.59 in, and 6.85 in displays. However, which display size is related to which Vivo phone isn't clear at the moment.
Chinese smartphones have improved a lot in recent years and are giving tough competition to the industry's top three players: Samsung, Google, and Apple. I used to prefer Galaxy and iPhone models for photos, but the recently released Vivo X300 series and Oppo Find X9 lineup have made me realize the grass is greener on the other side. In fact, we conducted a detailed photo comparison of the X300 Pro with both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
If I talk about the battery now… well, both Samsung and Apple are still at 5,000 mAh, while Chinese brands like Vivo are launching nearly every other phone with 7,000–8,000 mAh cells. This trend will likely continue with the upcoming flagships from both Apple and Samsung. So, at least on paper, Vivo will continue to dominate the battery department as well.
Battery and camera are the two things I always look at first on any smartphone, and all the X500 line phones are likely to excel in both departments. That said, the phones could be revealed toward the end of this year. However, the Ultra variant might come out in early 2027.
Battery capacity of the X500 lineup
Vivo released the X300 series phones in September last year, and its next top-line smartphones will most likely be the X500 line. You might wonder what happened to the X400… well, it's not coming.
The reason behind this is pretty simple: Chinese brands like Vivo often avoid the number four because in various Chinese languages, the pronunciation of the number four is very similar to death. So basically, this superstition is why Vivo is skipping the X400.
All that said, a reliable tipster, Smart Pikachu, claims all the phones in the upcoming X500 series will feature a 7,000 mAh or more battery. The possibility of this thing panning out to be true seems high, as a similar claim was made in November last year by another trusted leaker, Digital Chat Station.
It'll be better than the X300 series
Last year's Vivo X300 series consisted of four smartphones: the standard X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra, and X300s. Their battery capacities are 6,040 mAh, 6,510 mAh, 6,600 mAh, and 6,000 mAh, respectively. Getting more than 7K mAh batteries in all the models would really be a welcome change.
Recommended For You
Do you think Chinese brands like Vivo are now giving Apple and Samsung real competition?
Other known details about the upcoming lineup
Vivo X300 Pro rear camer setup. | Image by PhoneArena
In addition to the information about the battery numbers, a couple of other details are also available about the upcoming phones from Vivo. First up, we might see five models in the X500 series.
The X500, X500 Pro, X500 Ultra, and X500s were expected to launch, but a recent listing on the IMEI database suggests that we are also going to see an entirely new X500 Pro Max. So, it seems that after Xiaomi, which most likely got inspiration from Apple for a Pro Max variant, Vivo is also going to walk down the same path.
The Pro Max will reportedly have a screen size of 6.9 inches. Other models are expected to feature 6.37 in, 6.59 in, and 6.85 in displays. However, which display size is related to which Vivo phone isn't clear at the moment.
Camera details of specifically the Pro Max option have surfaced in the past. The device is believed to come with a 50 MP main camera that will use the LOFIC sensor, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, and a multispectral sensor.
Apple and Samsung really need to watch out
Chinese smartphones have improved a lot in recent years and are giving tough competition to the industry's top three players: Samsung, Google, and Apple. I used to prefer Galaxy and iPhone models for photos, but the recently released Vivo X300 series and Oppo Find X9 lineup have made me realize the grass is greener on the other side. In fact, we conducted a detailed photo comparison of the X300 Pro with both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
I, personally, liked the photos taken from the Vivo device. I'm pretty sure the X500 lineup will only build on the standard set by its predecessor.
If I talk about the battery now… well, both Samsung and Apple are still at 5,000 mAh, while Chinese brands like Vivo are launching nearly every other phone with 7,000–8,000 mAh cells. This trend will likely continue with the upcoming flagships from both Apple and Samsung. So, at least on paper, Vivo will continue to dominate the battery department as well.
Battery and camera are the two things I always look at first on any smartphone, and all the X500 line phones are likely to excel in both departments. That said, the phones could be revealed toward the end of this year. However, the Ultra variant might come out in early 2027.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: