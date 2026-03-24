Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

OpenAI just killed its most controversial app and lost a billion-dollar investment

Sora felt like a massive success, but it’s getting shut down mere months after launching.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Android Apps
The Sora app icon.
Sora launched last fall. | Image by OpenAI
OpenAI was riding on the success of ChatGPT when it launched its second iPhone app in September. In just a few days, Sora turned into a massive hit with over a million downloads despite being an invite-only app shrouded in controversy. However, that initial success didn’t translate into long-term stability, and the app is now getting killed.

OpenAI is shutting down Sora


Less than six months after launching it, OpenAI has announced it will shut down its AI video app Sora. The company said that it will share additional information about the timeline of the shutdown and details for users who would want to preserve their videos from the app.

Recommended For You


While OpenAI didn’t go into detail, a Wall Street Journal report says that the company is winding down its AI efforts, not just the app. The company is also discontinuing the developer version of Sora, and it won’t support video functionality inside the main ChatGPT app, either.

Disney pulls out its $1 billion investment plan



At launch, Sora attracted a lot of controversy over the use of copyrighted content inside some of the videos users generated in the app. That forced OpenAI to introduce controls that allowed copyright owners to block the use of their intellectual property on the app. 

Recommended For You

Have you ever used AI to generate video?
3 Votes


As a response to the way users interacted with the app, Disney announced it would invest $1 billion in OpenAI. Part of the investment deal was the licensing of over 200 characters so users could create AI-generated videos with them. Today, Disney said it won’t proceed with the investment agreement.

As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere.
Disney spokesperson, March 2026

The move is likely related to OpenAI’s rumored desktop “superapp” that would simplify its product lineup. Currently, OpenAI offers the AI browser Atlas, the developer-focused Codex app, and the ChatGPT app. 

Good riddance


One of the worst parts of the AI revolution is that the internet is now full of AI slop of all types. Killing Sora won’t save us from that, but I hope it sends out a signal that AI is almost never the best option, especially when it comes to social media content.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26

Latest News

Siri rumored to return to "her" roots in iOS 27
Siri rumored to return to "her" roots in iOS 27
Your Google Messages for web setup is about to break. Here's what you need to know
Your Google Messages for web setup is about to break. Here's what you need to know
Apple’s biggest iPhone 18 Pro design change just hit a massive wall
Apple’s biggest iPhone 18 Pro design change just hit a massive wall
Apple just dropped iOS 26.4 and there are 11 features you need to try right now
Apple just dropped iOS 26.4 and there are 11 features you need to try right now
Galaxy Z Fold 8 renders reveal that Samsung may take a step back with its design
Galaxy Z Fold 8 renders reveal that Samsung may take a step back with its design
OnePlus fans in the US and Europe: here's the bad news you've been dreading, with a date attached
OnePlus fans in the US and Europe: here's the bad news you've been dreading, with a date attached
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless