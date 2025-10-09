OpenAI’s latest app racked up 1 million downloads faster than ChatGPT

Sora hits 1 million downloads in five days

sora hit 1M app downloads in <5 days, even faster than chatgpt did (despite the invite flow and only targeting north america!)!



team working hard to keep up with surging growth. more features and fixes to overmoderation on the way!— Bill Peebles (@billpeeb) October 9, 2025

Fun but problematic





Have you used Sora already? Not yet, but I want to No, I don’t want AI slop No, it’s not available on my device/in my country Yes, and I love it Not yet, but I want to 83.33% No, I don’t want AI slop 0% No, it’s not available on my device/in my country 16.67% Yes, and I love it 0%

Welcome to the age of slop







