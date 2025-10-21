OpenAI is ready to kill Chrome with its brand-new AI-powered web browser

ChatGPT Atlas is OpenAI’s attempt to rule the internet







OpenAI’s promotional video for ChatGPT Atlas | Video credit – OpenAI









There’s also a dedicated “Ask ChatGPT” button, which is always present in the upper right-hand corner of the browser. Once clicked, it opens a sidebar with the chatbot, which allows you to ask questions about the current webpage without closing it or moving away from it. You can also use the so-called Cursor feature to edit text with ChatGPT in any open text field.



Atlas is available on macOS for all ChatGPT users. OpenAI says support for Windows, iOS, and Android is coming soon.



The browser wars are heating up



OpenAI is joining the next battleground for AI dominance. Google Chrome has been the dominant web browser for a long time, but many believe that the AI revolution will shake things up fundamentally. Through chatbots and agents, users will change how they work, search for information, and interact with apps and websites.



Launching a browser is the least shocking move from OpenAI, but that’s far from enough to win people over. While I’m sure many ChatGPT power users will happily switch to Atlas right away, a new browser needs a lot of work before getting mainstream adoption.



I, for one, don’t plan to move away from Arc’s horizontal tabs anytime soon. As good as ChatGPT’s AI-powered features sound, they’re not enough for me to leave all my habits behind.



Atlas also has an AI "agent mode" that can take control of a tab and execute a task on its own. In a demo during the browser's announcement, the agent created a list of the ingredients necessary for a recipe and placed them on the add-to-cart page for checkout on Instacart.

OpenAI’s battle against Google is intensifying as the company has released its first AI-powered web browser. The software, called ChatGPT Atlas, is now available on macOS, with support for other platforms to follow soon.Atlas is built on Chromium, and it has everything you would expect from a modern web browser – tabs, bookmarks, incognito mode, a password autofill feature, and more. The app stands out by integrating ChatGPT into the browser experience with a few key features.Browser memories allow ChatGPT to gain context from your browser history and use it when needed. For example, you could ask the chatbot to remind you of all the job listings you’ve seen over the last week or create a to-do list from your recent activity. The feature is optional, and once you delete your browsing history, the related memories will also be erased.