Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Wearables OnePlus

Leaked OnePlus Watch sketches reveal two potential designs

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 16, 2021, 6:57 AM
Leaked OnePlus Watch sketches reveal two potential designs
A OnePlus Watch has been in development for some time and rumor has it that the wearable could make its debut next month alongside the OnePlus 9 series. But what will it look like? Read on.

Here's what the OnePlus Watch might look like


TechnikNews has unearthed several sketches of two round smartwatch designs that were submitted by OnePlus to the German patent and trademark office at some point last month.

The first smartwatch design, visualized above, depicts a sleeker model with what could be some form of leather strap. It features two buttons on the right side, and a heart rate sensor seems to be included on the bottom.

The second OnePlus Watch design, on the other hand, revolves around a more rugged design complete with a silicone band. This one may be marketed as a ‘Sport’ variant at launch if OnePlus is planning to launch both versions.

We don’t know much else about the smartwatch, but it may well be one of the best smartwatches on the market at launch thanks to the use of a custom operating system rather than Google’s unpopular Wear OS. A Qualcomm chipset like the Snapdragon Wear 4100 might be on the cards too. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera
Popular stories
Latest Apple iPhone 13 5G rumors include portless design, astrophotography, and more
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless