Leaked OnePlus Watch sketches reveal two potential designs
Here's what the OnePlus Watch might look like
TechnikNews has unearthed several sketches of two round smartwatch designs that were submitted by OnePlus to the German patent and trademark office at some point last month.
The first smartwatch design, visualized above, depicts a sleeker model with what could be some form of leather strap. It features two buttons on the right side, and a heart rate sensor seems to be included on the bottom.
The second OnePlus Watch design, on the other hand, revolves around a more rugged design complete with a silicone band. This one may be marketed as a ‘Sport’ variant at launch if OnePlus is planning to launch both versions.
We don’t know much else about the smartwatch, but it may well be one of the best smartwatches on the market at launch thanks to the use of a custom operating system rather than Google’s unpopular Wear OS. A Qualcomm chipset like the Snapdragon Wear 4100 might be on the cards too.