The now delayed OnePlus Watch will not feature Google Wear OS, leaker states

OnePlus Watch does not run Googles WearOS pic.twitter.com/o02jn1AlJi — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 7, 2020





A new leak on the highly-anticipated OnePlus smartwatch now tells us that the watch will not use Google’s Wear OS, unlike other smartwatches by Oppo and Xiaomi (which uses a modified version of Wear OS).Recently, although OnePlus’ first smartwatch was expected to come with the OnePlus 8T, we received information that the release of the smartwatch is now postponed, and a new release date has not been determined or announced yet. The information about the watch’s OS comes from leaker Max Jambor on Twitter (via Android Central ), who states the watch will not use Google’s Wear OS.However, the leaker does not specify at this time what the operating system of OnePlus’ smartwatch will be.Currently, the OnePlus Watch is expected to be released sometime next year, and it may come in a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition as well, although it’s not clear whether this version will be released in US or European markets.Tipster Jambor stated earlier that the reason for the delay in the release of the OnePlus Watch may be due to production complications or software development issues.