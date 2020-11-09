The now delayed OnePlus Watch will not feature Google Wear OS, leaker states
However, the leaker does not specify at this time what the operating system of OnePlus’ smartwatch will be.
OnePlus Watch does not run Googles WearOS pic.twitter.com/o02jn1AlJi— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 7, 2020
Currently, the OnePlus Watch is expected to be released sometime next year, and it may come in a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition as well, although it’s not clear whether this version will be released in US or European markets.
Tipster Jambor stated earlier that the reason for the delay in the release of the OnePlus Watch may be due to production complications or software development issues.