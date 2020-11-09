iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Wearables OnePlus

The now delayed OnePlus Watch will not feature Google Wear OS, leaker states

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 09, 2020, 3:01 AM
The now delayed OnePlus Watch will not feature Google Wear OS, leaker states
A new leak on the highly-anticipated OnePlus smartwatch now tells us that the watch will not use Google’s Wear OS, unlike other smartwatches by Oppo and Xiaomi (which uses a modified version of Wear OS).

Recently, although OnePlus’ first smartwatch was expected to come with the OnePlus 8T, we received information that the release of the smartwatch is now postponed, and a new release date has not been determined or announced yet. The information about the watch’s OS comes from leaker Max Jambor on Twitter (via Android Central), who states the watch will not use Google’s Wear OS.

However, the leaker does not specify at this time what the operating system of OnePlus’ smartwatch will be.

Currently, the OnePlus Watch is expected to be released sometime next year, and it may come in a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition as well, although it’s not clear whether this version will be released in US or European markets.

Tipster Jambor stated earlier that the reason for the delay in the release of the OnePlus Watch may be due to production complications or software development issues.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Best preorder deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event

Popular stories

Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly scales back Galaxy Note 20 production
Popular stories
Samsung is starting to look like a real threat for Apple in the thriving tablet market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless