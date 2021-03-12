That long overdue OnePlus Watch is officially coming alongside the OnePlus 9 series
As rumored a number of times in recent months by a number of different sources and as anticipated by many hardcore brand fans on social media and the company's official forum, OnePlus also has something else up its sleeve. Something that's been several years in the making, allowing the company to tap into a market brimming of growth potential at long last.
You asked for it. You're getting it.— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2021
That's right, the first-ever OnePlus smartwatch is officially slated for a March 23 announcement as well, and although most of the details on its design, hardware characteristics, and even software are still under wraps, something tells us that's likely to change in the next few days.
For the time being, we're pretty sure the OnePlus Watch will come in at least two different variants, one of which is guaranteed to sport an elegant circular body and high-quality AMOLED display. The two largely mysterious models may or may not draw aesthetic inspiration from the rectangular Oppo Watch and round-faced Oppo Watch RX while almost certainly running a tweaked version of Google's Wear OS platform on the software side of things.
Obviously, we'll have to wait at least a little while longer to hear about important stuff like retail pricing and market availability, but knowing OnePlus, we fully expect the company's rookie smartwatch effort to undercut the existing Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, as well as the latter's rumored Wear OS-powered sequel/spin-off.