Black Friday sale makes the powerful OnePlus Pad 3 an unbeatable value champion at $120 off
One of the fastest Android tablets out there is cheaper than ever before.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yes, today is a Thursday, and yes, Thanksgiving is still a week away, which means that technically, Black Friday 2025 is also (more than) a week away. But unconstrained by traditions, OnePlus has already kicked off its biggest sales event of the year, charging (a lot) less than usual for all its best phones, tablets, and wearable devices with no strings attached.
One of the brand's most attractive products right now is without a doubt the OnePlus Pad 3, which manages what Samsung's new super-premium Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are incapable of, packing a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
Does that make this bad boy the absolute best Android tablet money can buy this holiday season? Not by itself, maybe, but when you add the undeniably gorgeous 144Hz refresh rate-capable 13.2-inch IPS LCD screen, the razor-thin 6mm profile, the robust (and stylish) metal-and-glass construction, 12GB RAM count, and massive battery with blazing fast charging in the value equation, it's hard to find something better... at $579.99.
Obviously, that's not what the OnePlus Pad 3 costs outside promotional campaigns like the one currently taking place on its manufacturer's official US website, and unsurprisingly, the company's new $120 discount from a $699.99 list price is totally without precedent and presumably unbeatable.
This is a BIG tablet, but the screen size is not even a top five selling point. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
I really don't think anyone will be able to eclipse this outstanding Black Friday deal, especially when you also consider the handy OnePlus Stylo 2 included with the deeply discounted OnePlus Pad 3 at no extra charge. That's worth another cool $100, mind you, bringing your holiday savings up to a grand total of $220 just from this one device.
This exceptionally well-reviewed device, that is, with all those aforementioned strengths and virtually no major weaknesses, at least compared to the costlier Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. I'm not going to go one step further and claim that the OnePlus Pad 3 is better than Apple's best iPads, but it might just be a smarter "investment" at the time of this writing for yourself or a special someone this Christmas.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: