Black Friday sale makes the powerful OnePlus Pad 3 an unbeatable value champion at $120 off

One of the fastest Android tablets out there is cheaper than ever before.

Android Tablets Deals OnePlus Black Friday
OnePlus Pad 3
Yes, today is a Thursday, and yes, Thanksgiving is still a week away, which means that technically, Black Friday 2025 is also (more than) a week away. But unconstrained by traditions, OnePlus has already kicked off its biggest sales event of the year, charging (a lot) less than usual for all its best phones, tablets, and wearable devices with no strings attached.

One of the brand's most attractive products right now is without a doubt the OnePlus Pad 3, which manages what Samsung's new super-premium Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are incapable of, packing a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

OnePlus Pad 3

$579 99
$699 99
$120 off (17%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus


Does that make this bad boy the absolute best Android tablet money can buy this holiday season? Not by itself, maybe, but when you add the undeniably gorgeous 144Hz refresh rate-capable 13.2-inch IPS LCD screen, the razor-thin 6mm profile, the robust (and stylish) metal-and-glass construction, 12GB RAM count, and massive battery with blazing fast charging in the value equation, it's hard to find something better... at $579.99.

Obviously, that's not what the OnePlus Pad 3 costs outside promotional campaigns like the one currently taking place on its manufacturer's official US website, and unsurprisingly, the company's new $120 discount from a $699.99 list price is totally without precedent and presumably unbeatable.


I really don't think anyone will be able to eclipse this outstanding Black Friday deal, especially when you also consider the handy OnePlus Stylo 2 included with the deeply discounted OnePlus Pad 3 at no extra charge. That's worth another cool $100, mind you, bringing your holiday savings up to a grand total of $220 just from this one device.

This exceptionally well-reviewed device, that is, with all those aforementioned strengths and virtually no major weaknesses, at least compared to the costlier Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. I'm not going to go one step further and claim that the OnePlus Pad 3 is better than Apple's best iPads, but it might just be a smarter "investment" at the time of this writing for yourself or a special someone this Christmas.

