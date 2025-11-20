Black Friday sale makes the powerful OnePlus Pad 3 an unbeatable value champion at $120 off





Gift OnePlus Pad 3 $579 99 $699 99 $120 off (17%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included Buy at OnePlus









Does that make this bad boy the absolute best Android tablet money can buy this holiday season? Not by itself, maybe, but when you add the undeniably gorgeous 144Hz refresh rate-capable 13.2-inch IPS LCD screen, the razor-thin 6mm profile, the robust (and stylish) metal-and-glass construction, 12GB RAM count, and massive battery with blazing fast charging in the value equation, it's hard to find something better... at $579.99.

Obviously, that's not what the OnePlus Pad 3 costs outside promotional campaigns like the one currently taking place on its manufacturer's official US website, and unsurprisingly, the company's new $120 discount from a $699.99 list price is totally without precedent and presumably unbeatable.









I really don't think anyone will be able to eclipse this outstanding Black Friday deal, especially when you also consider the handy OnePlus Stylo 2 included with the deeply discounted OnePlus Pad 3 at no extra charge. That's worth another cool $100, mind you, bringing your holiday savings up to a grand total of $220 just from this one device.





This exceptionally well-reviewed device, that is, with all those aforementioned strengths and virtually no major weaknesses, at least compared to the costlier Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra . I'm not going to go one step further and claim that the OnePlus Pad 3 is better than Apple's best iPads , but it might just be a smarter "investment" at the time of this writing for yourself or a special someone this Christmas.





Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile