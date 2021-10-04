OnePlus 9 series getting their first Android 12 open beta today

OnePlus 9 series getting their first Android 12 open beta today0
Meanwhile, OnePlus announced that it will be among the first brands to bring Android 12 to its devices. Although we’re talking about an open beta build, it’s still better than nothing. The only eligible smartphones at the moment are the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.
System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
As mentioned earlier, there are also some known issues that will probably be fixed in future updates. Until then, here is what won’t work as intended in this OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build:
You’ll need a minimum of 3GB storage space for this update, but also need to make sure the battery level is above 30%. The download links for these open beta builds have been posted on OnePlus’ forums, but make sure to pick the correct one for your OnePlus 9 series phone.
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Some third-party apps haven't been adapted to the latest Android version and may not function properly
- Camera might be stuck and unstable sometimes
- Texts and calls might not be able to be received
- Bluetooth earphones may fail to connect and play music
- Information about the CPU is incorrectly displayed
- Buttons in Gallery might not function properly
- Screen recordings may not be saved in some instances
