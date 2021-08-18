New OnePlus 8/8 Pro update adds Bitmoji co-designed with Snapchat, more

New OnePlus 8/8 Pro update adds Bitmoji co-designed with Snapchat, more0
The new Bitmoji has been co-designed with Snapchat and is meant to liven up the ambient display with your personal avatar. Based on your activity, the Bitmoji avatar will update accordingly.
System
- Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features
- Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
- Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.08
Camera
- Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera
OnePlus Store
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products.
Keep in mind that the newly added OnePlus Store app can be easily uninstalled in case you don’t want to deal with more than one store apps.
OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is rolling out to in waves, so it will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will begin in just a few days.