Android Software updates OnePlus

New OnePlus 8/8 Pro update adds Bitmoji co-designed with Snapchat, more

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
New OnePlus 8/8 Pro update adds Bitmoji co-designed with Snapchat, more
OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The update brings a couple of new apps that some might consider bloatware, new Bitmoji to play with, as well as some optimizations and bug fixes.

The new Bitmoji has been co-designed with Snapchat and is meant to liven up the ambient display with your personal avatar. Based on your activity, the Bitmoji avatar will update accordingly.

 

System
  • Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features
  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
  • Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera
  • Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store
  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products.

Keep in mind that the newly added OnePlus Store app can be easily uninstalled in case you don’t want to deal with more than one store apps.

OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is rolling out to in waves, so it will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will begin in just a few days.

