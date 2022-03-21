 OnePlus 8 and 8T start receiving Android 12 - PhoneArena

Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 8 and 8T start receiving Android 12

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
OnePlus 8 and 8T start receiving Android 12
The first Android 12 open beta started rolling out to OnePlus 8 devices last month, suggesting that a stable version was not too far off. Today, OnePlus finally started pushing the official version of the Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 to OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T phones.

There’s a slight caveat to this news however - the update is rolling out only to OnePlus 8 series, 8T, and 9R users, who installed the open beta version of the Oxygen OS 12, at least for now. According to OnePlus, the update will be reaching all OnePlus users very soon, although EU residents would probably have to wait a bit longer, as there are additional steps in validating the new software.

In North America the build version users should be aiming for is IN2015_11.C.11 on the OnePlus 8, IN2025_11.C.11 on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and KB2005_11.C.11 on the OnePlus 8T.

Check out the full changelog below.

Oxygen OS 12 update for OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T


System

  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios
  • Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications
  • Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode

  • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance

  • Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

  • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
  • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Network

  • Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

  • Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios

Known issues

  • The clock displays smaller. You can try to adjust it manually or delete it and add the clock widget again
  • Phone application may be replaced by Contacts in Dock. You can adjust it manually to move Phone application in the right place

If you don’t want to wait for the final rollout, you can always opt in the beta program and install Oxygen OS 12 following the steps on OnePlus’ official blog. As with all beta releases, the usual disclaimers about the stability of the system are absolutely valid.

