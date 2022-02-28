The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally getting its global launch, OnePlus has listened

The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally getting its global launch, OnePlus has listened6
At the beginning of February, some reports stated that the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro would arrive sometime during March. Well, just now, at the Mobile World Conference (MWC), OnePlus officially stated that its latest flagship phone will indeed reach the US, Europe, and India by the end of March.
The OnePlus 10 Pro will keep OxygenOS
However, there is arguably even more exciting news that OnePlus shared during the event. Apparently, the global variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro will keep the same operating system that fans have grown to know and love—OxygenOS.
OnePlus stated that it took into account the disappointment its fans outside of China expressed towards the new joint OS with Oppo (which owns OnePlus). Hence, the global OnePlus 10 Pro will come with OxygenOS 12.1, with an update to OxygenOS 13 soon to follow. The model sold in China will remain with ColorOS.
That being said, there is still some uncertainty whether that would still be the case for any future OnePlus phones, as the company made sure to point out that both operating systems share a “clean and lightweight” unified codebase.
Let us not forget, though, that OxygenOS 12 had a pretty rough start, with significant bugs and the whole throttling mishap. If OnePlus’ decision is to keep OxygenOS for future global models, then it would need to put some effort into winning back the fans’ trust.
Speaking of future OnePlus phones, other news that made some splash at MWC today was Oppo’s announcement of the first 150W charging system. In relation to that, a recent leak points to a new OnePlus phone that is expected to arrive sometime in Q2, which could allegedly come with this new fast charging tech.
