 OnePlus 8 series almost ready for Android 12, first open beta now available - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 8 series almost ready for Android 12, first open beta now available

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus 8 series almost ready for Android 12, first open beta now available
OnePlus, just like every other major handset maker, is trying to keep its flagships up to date with the latest Android versions. Although they’ve been released nearly two years ago, the OnePlus 8 series is definitely eligible for Android 12.

So, it’s not really a matter of “if,” but more of a matter of “when” the OnePlus 8 phones will receive Android 12. Until a stable version of Android 12 is ready for release, OnePlus is letting customers who are anxious to install the update to test a beta version of Android 12. Here is what you’ll get in the first open beta of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12:

System
  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
Dark mode
  • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
  • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
Work Life Balance
  • Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
  • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
  • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
  • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

There are, of course, some known issues with the update like the fact that some third-party apps haven’t been optimized for the latest Android version and may not function properly. Also, the clock might be missing the dial display when the Always-on Display feature is enabled. Obviously, other features might be completely broken or not working as intended, but if you’re not bothered by that, you can definitely install this beta build.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders
Verizon and AT&T have officially managed to silence T-Mobile's 5G hype machine
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon and AT&T have officially managed to silence T-Mobile's 5G hype machine
Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank
Garmin may introduce solar-charging smartwatches with better outdoor visibility
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Garmin may introduce solar-charging smartwatches with better outdoor visibility
iPhone SE 3: Why Apple's cheapest 2022 phone is Android's biggest threat
by Rado Minkov,  2
iPhone SE 3: Why Apple's cheapest 2022 phone is Android's biggest threat
Realme to launch another color-changing phone, could be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Realme to launch another color-changing phone, could be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless