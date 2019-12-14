T-Mobile Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 7T update improves speed, photo quality, more

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 14, 2019, 8:47 AM
OnePlus has already started working on its next flagship killer – the OnePlus 8, but that doesn't mean its current top-tier products will get less attention because of that. In fact, OnePlus is relentless when it comes to updating its smartphones, as many optimizations and even new features are being rolled out monthly.

The latest update released by the Chinese company targets OnePlus 7T devices all over the world, so if you own one, you can find below all the new features and improvements coming your way in the next couple of days:

System
  • Improved the launching speed of some apps
  • Optimized the RAM Management
  • Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps
  • Improved system stability and general bug fixes
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Camera
  • Improved the photo quality

Keep in mind that OnePlus usually releases new updates to a limited number of users, but tends to make them available to a larger pool of customers in the next few days. So, expect to receive the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update by December 16 since OnePlus kicked off the rollout yesterday.
