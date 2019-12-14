OnePlus 7T update improves speed, photo quality, more
The latest update released by the Chinese company targets OnePlus 7T devices all over the world, so if you own one, you can find below all the new features and improvements coming your way in the next couple of days:
System
- Improved the launching speed of some apps
- Optimized the RAM Management
- Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
Camera
- Improved the photo quality
Keep in mind that OnePlus usually releases new updates to a limited number of users, but tends to make them available to a larger pool of customers in the next few days. So, expect to receive the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update by December 16 since OnePlus kicked off the rollout yesterday.
