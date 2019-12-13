OnePlus has 'something special' planned for a January 2020 announcement
The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has never been primarily about mobile devices, but while most major smartphone vendors nowadays seem to prefer to unveil their hot new stuff at dedicated solo events or gatherings like Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, there are always at least one or two companies looking to start the year with a bang at CES.
As pointed out by PCMag lead analyst Sascha Segan, the timing of this mysterious announcement is completely "out of sequence" for the ambitious company's phone launches, which makes us think OnePlus could unveil something entirely different on the aforementioned date. While that "could seriously be ANYTHING", it's only a few days ago that we heard some strong whispers about affordable AirPods and Galaxy Buds alternatives.
This as-yet unnamed truly wireless follow-up to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 might beat Google's new Pixel Buds and Microsoft's Surface Earbuds to the market if a January 2020 announcement is indeed in the cards. It's also interesting to highlight the aforementioned Bullets Wireless 2 earphones, which are not "truly wireless" models, are currently available free of charge alongside the OnePlus 7T handset. That's a pretty cool holiday deal, but it could also be another indication of imminent movement on the wireless audio release front from OnePlus.
Of course, since the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are essentially as transparent as glass, there's also a small chance the company will unveil its next big phones at CES 2020. Then again, the 7T, 7T Pro, and 7T Pro 5G McLaren are still way too young to get a sequel of any sort.
Last but not least, OnePlus is expected to make a mid-range smartphone market comeback at some point in 2020 as well. It doesn't make a lot of sense to release the 8 Lite before the "regular" 8 and 8 Pro, but maybe that rumored name is inaccurate. Either way, we're definitely intrigued and you should be too if you're a fan of the company's aggressive pricing strategy and often unorthodox marketing.
