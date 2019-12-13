OnePlus has 'something special' planned for a January 2020 announcement









In 2020, OnePlus will apparently try to make a splash in glamorous Las Vegas with... something "special." Unfortunately, that's all CEO Pete Lau is ready to "confirm" about the protagonist (or protagonists) of a special event set to take place on January 7.







Last but not least, OnePlus is expected to make a mid-range smartphone market comeback at some point in 2020 as well. It doesn't make a lot of sense to release the 8 Lite before the "regular" 8 and 8 Pro, but maybe that rumored name is inaccurate. Either way, we're definitely intrigued and you should be too if you're a fan of the company's aggressive pricing strategy and often unorthodox marketing.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has never been primarily about mobile devices, but while most major smartphone vendors nowadays seem to prefer to unveil their hot new stuff at dedicated solo events or gatherings like Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, there are always at least one or two companies looking to start the year with a bang at CES.