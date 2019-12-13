Accessories Android OnePlus Audio

OnePlus has 'something special' planned for a January 2020 announcement

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 13, 2019, 8:36 AM

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has never been primarily about mobile devices, but while most major smartphone vendors nowadays seem to prefer to unveil their hot new stuff at dedicated solo events or gatherings like Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, there are always at least one or two companies looking to start the year with a bang at CES.

In 2020, OnePlus will apparently try to make a splash in glamorous Las Vegas with... something "special." Unfortunately, that's all CEO Pete Lau is ready to "confirm" about the protagonist (or protagonists) of a special event set to take place on January 7.

As pointed out by PCMag lead analyst Sascha Segan, the timing of this mysterious announcement is completely "out of sequence" for the ambitious company's phone launches, which makes us think OnePlus could unveil something entirely different on the aforementioned date. While that "could seriously be ANYTHING", it's only a few days ago that we heard some strong whispers about affordable AirPods and Galaxy Buds alternatives.


This as-yet unnamed truly wireless follow-up to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 might beat Google's new Pixel Buds and Microsoft's Surface Earbuds to the market if a January 2020 announcement is indeed in the cards. It's also interesting to highlight the aforementioned Bullets Wireless 2 earphones, which are not "truly wireless" models, are currently available free of charge alongside the OnePlus 7T handset. That's a pretty cool holiday deal, but it could also be another indication of imminent movement on the wireless audio release front from OnePlus.

Of course, since the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are essentially as transparent as glass, there's also a small chance the company will unveil its next big phones at CES 2020. Then again, the 7T, 7T Pro, and 7T Pro 5G McLaren are still way too young to get a sequel of any sort.

Last but not least, OnePlus is expected to make a mid-range smartphone market comeback at some point in 2020 as well. It doesn't make a lot of sense to release the 8 Lite before the "regular" 8 and 8 Pro, but maybe that rumored name is inaccurate. Either way, we're definitely intrigued and you should be too if you're a fan of the company's aggressive pricing strategy and often unorthodox marketing.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

att-5g-network-launch-coverage-availability-devices
AT&T's real 5G network is live in 10 cities, coming to many more in 2020
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-a71-a51-specs-price-release-date
Samsung's new Galaxy A71 and A51 are official with '3D Glasstic' design, quad cameras
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
apple-iphone-12-price-hike-2020
Apple's 2020 iPhones will be more expensive, but not by much
These-are-the-Phones-We-Used-and-Loved-the-Most-in-2019
These are the phones we used and loved the most in 2019
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
Android-Auto-update-customize-app-drawer
Android Auto now lets you customize your app drawer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless