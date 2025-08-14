At $100 off, the OnePlus 13R is a solid bargain for me as a techie and deal hunter
The phone offers flagship-grade performance, has a gorgeous display, takes beautiful photos and is definitely worth grabbing at $100 off!
I’m a tech enthusiast, and thanks to my job at PhoneArena, I get the chance to get hands-on experience with the latest super-duper phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Yet, even though I live and breathe tech and love rocking the latest high-end Snapdragon chipset just as much as the next guy, I pride myself on being a savvy shopper first and a techie second.
Honestly, if I were currently looking for a new smartphone, I would pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal in a heartbeat. You see, the OnePlus 13R may technically fall in the mid-range segment, but it has more in common with flagship phones than mid-rangers.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, coupled with 12GB of RAM, it delivers stunning performance. This is the same silicon found in last year’s flagship phones, meaning it has enough firepower to handle anything you throw its way.
Additionally, it’s equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens, allowing it to capture gorgeous photos in well-lit conditions. We can’t miss mentioning the beautiful 6.78-inch AMOLED display on board, which packs a 2800 x 1260 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals with deep colors.
All in all, I truly find the OnePlus 13R to be a smart buy if you want a powerful phone with solid camera capabilities and a great display at a bargain price. So don’t wait too long — take advantage of this deal while you can!
Since I don’t really need all the firepower that the best phones on the market usually offer, I tend to go for mid-range phones at heavily discounted prices when shopping for a new handset. And if you’re like me and currently in the market for a capable new phone, you’ll definitely be pleased to learn that Amazon has discounted the OnePlus 13R by $100, allowing bargain hunters to grab this solid mid-range option for just under $500.
