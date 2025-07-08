OnePlus Buds 4 arrive with rich sound, smart noise canceling and immersive 3D audio

Design

The earbuds feature a simple and elegant design and are available in two colors: Zen Green and Storm Gray. The finish is achieved by Non-Conductive Vacuum Metallization (NCVM) coating and laser engraving, so you can enjoy a beautiful metallic texture and matte finish.





Audio experience

Dual DAC, LDCH 5.0





Golden Sound





OnePlus 3D Audio

OnePlus has just announced its newest, compact premium smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm. Alongside the timepiece, the company is also unveiling a new pair of premium earbuds - the OnePlus Buds 4.The OnePlus Buds 4 are designed to deliver rich sound and advanced features like intelligent noise cancellation, smart integration, and dual drivers with dual DACs. In the meantime, the earbuds also seamlessly connect with OnePlus smartphones.They are certified IP55 for water and dust resistance, meaning they can handle a bit of rain or an intense workout, but you shouldn't be, well, swimming with them. Meanwhile, now you can swipe up or down along the stem for volume control, something you previously needed your phone to do.The OnePlus Buds 4 are focused on delivering a great audio experience. Apart from the dual-driver system with dual DACs ((Digital-to-Analog Converters), the earbuds are also equipped with a personalized Golden Sound tuning, immersive OnePlus 3D Audio, and high-resolution LHDC 5.0 codec.The new OnePlus Buds 4 come with a powerful dual-driver system that separates low and high frequencies, giving listeners a clear and well-balanced sound. These earbuds have an impressive frequency range from 15Hz to 40kHz, helping them produce detailed audio across all tones.At the core of the Buds 4 is an upgraded 11mm woofer made with a 30-layer ceramic-metal diaphragm, which delivers deep and punchy bass. A separate 6mm tweeter handles the high notes, offering sharp, crisp treble. Both drivers are placed on the same axis in a coaxial design, allowing for smoother sound and better alignment between bass and treble.This advanced setup helps the Buds 4 bring out the full character of every note, whether you're listening to classical music, hip-hop, or podcasts. The result is consistent, high-quality audio that’s closer to what you'd expect from studio headphones.Dual DAC is a rarity in the class of the OnePlus Buds 4. This approach ensures a cleaner sound without signal interference. Meanwhile, the earbuds feature the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec, which ensures sound fidelity and a wide dynamic range.The Buds 4 are certified by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) as a Hi-Res Audio Wireless device, which means they meet the standards for delivering studio-quality sound.Meanwhile, Golden Sound is a personalized audio tuning system that the earbuds offer: with ear canal compensation and individual sound perception analysis for a truly personalized experience.The Buds analyze your specific ear and pre-apply compensation specific to you for the best quality of sound. There's also a personalized listening test that refines the results for you.OnePlus 3D Audio is a proprietary algorithm by the company to deliver a surround sound experience. It enhanced traditional stereo and adds spatial depth, direction, and realism. You can fine-tune the effect, on top of that.As expected, the earbuds feature Adaptive ANC and also a 3-mic Call Noise Cancellation system for clear sound during calls as well.Now, there's a new Adaptive Mode in OnePlus Audio that eliminates the need to manually switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode for the earbuds. The real-time microphone input and an algorithm determine the levels of ANC and transparency for a tailored experience, which is pretty fancy, in my opinion.For connectivity, the Buds 4 support Steady Connect (on select OnePlus phones) for a strong Bluetooth connection to your phone up to 250 meters away, and Google Fast Pair. Meanwhile, there's a dual-device connectivity which allows you to easily switch between your phone, and say, a laptop.The earbuds are also equipped with useful AI features, including AI translation via your OnePlus phone (requires OxygenOS 15.0.1 andabove). How it works is that one person speaks through the earbuds, while the other speaks into the phone, and both see the translated text on the screen.The OnePlus Buds 4 offer up to 11 hours of immersive playback without ANC on a full charge. With the charging case, total listening time is 45 hours, according to OnePlus. The earbuds are also equipped with fast charging.You can get the OnePlus Buds 4 for $129.99 from oneplus.com and Amazon, starting July 8.