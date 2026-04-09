One UI 8.5 beta is now available on your Galaxy S23 and – for the first time – on a Galaxy A series phone
AirDrop support for more and more Galaxy devices.
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Older devices deserve a taste of One UI 8.5, too. | Image by PhoneArena
Tech-savvy users and Samsung Galaxy fans can now officially look out for the One UI 8.5 beta on their older phones, as the program is expanding today.
Samsung has announced that the One UI 8.5 beta program expands to additional Galaxy devices.
These are:
This is the first time that a Galaxy A series phone gets to participate in the One UI 8.5 beta, but there's some fine print.
The new ninth One UI 8.5 beta version will be up for the aforementioned devices in markets like India, Korea, the UK and the US as part of a "phased rollout".
As a rule of thumb, I'd suggest you don't enroll in the One UI beta program with your daily driver or if you're inexperienced.
But if you've already done it in the past, you could enjoy the newly introduced AirDrop support via Quick Share on One UI 8.5 beta. Recently, the Galaxy S25 and S24 series (plus the two most recent flagship foldables by Samsung) joined the beta program.
To enroll in the One UI 8.5 beta program, users need to open the Samsung Members app and sign in with their Samsung account.
Once inside, they should look for the One UI 8.5 beta banner on the home screen and tap it to register their device.
After successful enrollment, the beta update will be delivered over the air through the Settings menu under Software Update. It may take some time to appear, depending on the rollout phase and region.
Before installing, it is strongly recommended to back up all important data, as beta software can be unstable, as I said above.
Which phones are eligible?
If you've got a Galaxy S23, you're in luck. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has announced that the One UI 8.5 beta program expands to additional Galaxy devices.
These are:
This is the first time that a Galaxy A series phone gets to participate in the One UI 8.5 beta, but there's some fine print.
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Where will the new One UI 8.5 beta land?
The new ninth One UI 8.5 beta version will be up for the aforementioned devices in markets like India, Korea, the UK and the US as part of a "phased rollout".
It's important to note the new One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be supported in Korea and the US only. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 5G is supported in India only.
What's your experience with One UI beta programs?
What's it like?
As a rule of thumb, I'd suggest you don't enroll in the One UI beta program with your daily driver or if you're inexperienced.
Beta programs often come with bugs and hiccups.
But if you've already done it in the past, you could enjoy the newly introduced AirDrop support via Quick Share on One UI 8.5 beta. Recently, the Galaxy S25 and S24 series (plus the two most recent flagship foldables by Samsung) joined the beta program.
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How to enroll?
The Galaxy A36 5G joins the party. | Image by PhoneArena
To enroll in the One UI 8.5 beta program, users need to open the Samsung Members app and sign in with their Samsung account.
Once inside, they should look for the One UI 8.5 beta banner on the home screen and tap it to register their device.
After successful enrollment, the beta update will be delivered over the air through the Settings menu under Software Update. It may take some time to appear, depending on the rollout phase and region.
Before installing, it is strongly recommended to back up all important data, as beta software can be unstable, as I said above.
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