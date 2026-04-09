Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

One UI 8.5 beta is now available on your Galaxy S23 and – for the first time – on a Galaxy A series phone

AirDrop support for more and more Galaxy devices.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Software updates Galaxy S Series Galaxy A Series
A man holding a phone.
Older devices deserve a taste of One UI 8.5, too. | Image by PhoneArena
Tech-savvy users and Samsung Galaxy fans can now officially look out for the One UI 8.5 beta on their older phones, as the program is expanding today.

Which phones are eligible?




Samsung has announced that the One UI 8.5 beta program expands to additional Galaxy devices.

These are:


This is the first time that a Galaxy A series phone gets to participate in the One UI 8.5 beta, but there's some fine print.

Recommended For You

Where will the new One UI 8.5 beta land?


The new ninth One UI 8.5 beta version will be up for the aforementioned devices in markets like India, Korea, the UK and the US as part of a "phased rollout".

It's important to note the new One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be supported in Korea and the US only. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 5G is supported in India only.

 
What's your experience with One UI beta programs?
0 Votes

What's it like?


As a rule of thumb, I'd suggest you don't enroll in the One UI beta program with your daily driver or if you're inexperienced.

Beta programs often come with bugs and hiccups.

But if you've already done it in the past, you could enjoy the newly introduced AirDrop support via Quick Share on One UI 8.5 beta. Recently, the Galaxy S25 and S24 series (plus the two most recent flagship foldables by Samsung) joined the beta program.

Recommended For You

How to enroll?



To enroll in the One UI 8.5 beta program, users need to open the Samsung Members app and sign in with their Samsung account.

Once inside, they should look for the One UI 8.5 beta banner on the home screen and tap it to register their device.

After successful enrollment, the beta update will be delivered over the air through the Settings menu under Software Update. It may take some time to appear, depending on the rollout phase and region.

Before installing, it is strongly recommended to back up all important data, as beta software can be unstable, as I said above.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in