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The next two years of iPhones and Galaxy phones are going to be fascinating

Apple and Samsung are bringing fascinating changes to their flagship smartphones within the next two years.

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Abdullah Asim
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Expect the iPhone and Galaxy flagships to wow you for the foreseeable future. | Image by PhoneArena
As diverse and varied as the smartphone industry might seem today, even more fascinating changes are coming to the market, and soon. Apple and Samsung phones in particular are going to see some very interesting upgrades.

And, thanks to these two titans of the industry, other smartphone manufacturers are also adopting the new ideas being mulled over for the Galaxy and iPhone flagship models.

New foldable smartphones


Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold render
This is Samsung's newest foldable. | Image by Android Headlines


Foldable smartphones have mostly stuck to a tried and tested design, their external displays resemble a standard smartphone and they unfold to present a larger squarish display on the inside. It worked, but apart from the Huawei Pura X, there wasn’t much variety to be seen.

That changed this year and it will continue on for the foreseeable future. The Huawei Pura X Max launched in April with a wide-folding design, making it ideal for watching movies while also making it easier to navigate with one hand when folded.

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If reports are accurate, then the new Samsung foldables will launch this July. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, there is a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, also being called the Galaxy Z Wide Fold. Like the Pura X Max, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is also a horizontally folding smartphone.

Lastly, Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone Ultra later this year as well. The Huawei Pura X Max has been very popular and Samsung and Apple are betting heavily on this form factor taking off with customers.

So we’ve got new foldables to look forward to on the horizon, and I’m guessing that other phone manufacturers will follow suit if the new design sells well. Who knows, perhaps these foldables will surpass today’s traditional folding smartphones.

Speaking of other phone manufacturers following suit.

The borderless iPhone trend




In my opinion, and I’ve said this countless times before, the best thing to happen to the smartphone market will take place next year. Apple, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will announce the iPhone 20 Pro.

This fascinating piece of kit will feature a perfect borderless display and no cutouts of any kind. No Dynamic Island, no punch-hole camera, and — if the tech is readied on time — no distortion of the contents of the screen.

Better yet, other phone manufacturers are also researching displays like this for their own offerings. I have my fingers crossed that this trend takes off and spreads like wildfire across the smartphone industry like notches once did.

New smartphone display sizes




Apparently, shorter and wider smartphone displays are also being researched. So the entire design of modern smartphones is being reworked in some lab somewhere, with the hopes of finding a new form factor that sticks or is more intuitive to use.

On the other hand, smartphone display sizes are growing as well, with screens projected to surpass seven inches pretty soon. The variety of smartphones on the market is evolving in many different directions and consumers will have a diverse range of options to choose from within the next two years.

Which of these new smartphone ideas appeals to you?
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Is this a final glorious song?




If I said that smart glasses will overtake smartphones within a decade, I would probably be laughed at. But hear me out.

Is this a final glorious song by smartphones? A magnificent explosion of variety before fading off into irrelevance?

Most people don’t put much stock in smart glasses at the moment, but they are improving rapidly. The Meta Ray-Ban Display are a massive step up from the display-free smart glasses that the company started with and still sells.

But much more importantly, major smartphone manufacturers themselves are entering this space. Samsung has just announced the Android XR smart glasses that we’ve been waiting years for and Apple is also working on smart glasses of its own.

Once your favorite phone company offers you glasses, and once you get used to the convenience they provide, will you really be able to go back? Will you be able to say no?

Current smart glasses are just the beginning. Once true AR smart glasses hit shelves, I know I’ll be giving them a try immediately.

But until then, the smartphone world is going to be a very interesting one, and we all know that smartphones aren’t going to completely disappear anytime soon.
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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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