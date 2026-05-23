Woman allegedly fired by Arch Telecom for $30K fraud gets hired as a manager by T-Mobile

T-Mobile Premium Retailer) had an interesting question. On Reddit, he wondered how a woman he worked with at this store and was his manager got hired by T-Mobile just one week after she was allegedly fired for taking part in a $30,000 fraud. She worked over 6 and a half years for wireless retailer Arch Telecom, which is a T-Mobile preferred retailer, and Sprint. A rep working at a third-party owned T-Mobile store, known as a TPR store (Premium Retailer) had an interesting question. On Reddit, he wondered how a woman he worked with at this store and was his manager got hired byjust one week after she was allegedly fired for taking part in a $30,000 fraud. She worked over 6 and a half years for wireless retailer Arch Telecom, which is apreferred retailer, and Sprint.

T-Mobile hires former Arch Telecom employee accused of $30K fraud, makes her a manager, gives her a pay raise













The rep, who goes by the username "Different_Bad_9880" on Reddit, apparently worked with this woman while at an Arch-owned store where he still works now. He complains that his paychecks are still being hit with chargebacks from fraudulent sales that she had him log. While his pay is suffering from her actions, she is making more money now as a manager at a corporate-owned T-Mobile location. He asks, "How is this possible?"

"This happens more than you might think," says one response.





What should T-Mobile have done with ths woman? Never hired her in a million years. No, T-Moble did the right thing by hiring her as a manager. Informed other carriers essentially blackballng her. It's not for me to say. Vote 1 Votes





One response on Reddit came from someone who appears to have knowledge on how often things like this take place. He says that it happens more than you might think as "shitty employees" are shuffled between TPR and COR (Corporate stores owned and operated by T-Mobile ) stores.

Managers and executives are looking the other way when their reps start cramming





Another response brings up a point that we have mentioned several times. It seems that managers, both TPR and COR, look the other way when a rep starts adding unrequested accessories like device insurance, screen protectors, chargers, and Bluetooth earbuds to a customer's invoice. Some managers might give a shady rep an "atta boy" for this practice, known as "cramming," because it helps a store reach its performance goals and make more money.

None of this makes sense





It doesn't make any sense. Someone gets fired, remains actively under investigation for taking part in a $30,000 fraud, and gets a job in the same industry. Not only that, but she also is made a manager of a COR T-Mobile store and receives a nice bump in pay.





While this all sounds strange, perhaps a Redditor with the username Waste_Pass_6915 has the answer to the question. "How is this possible?" He said, " T-Mobile doesn’t care about fraud. I have seen plenty of RSMs (Retail Sales Managers) commit fraud openly and have had zero repercussions. I promise, they only care about money."