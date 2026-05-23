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Phone accessory maker Casetify will take your nostalgia meter up to 10 on May 29

Casetify is releasing Tamagotchi related accessories and a co-branded Tamagotchi virtual pet.

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Alan Friedman
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Tamagotchi with the Casetify brand name pose for a picture.
Phone accessory maker Casetify will launch a branded Tamagotchi. | Image by Bandai
Twenty-nine years ago, the Tamagotchi craze started. The virtual pets demanded that the owner feed them, play with them, and keep them healthy. If you did this, your Tamagotchi could grow up and live to the ripe old age of 89 days, which is the world record for an OG Tamagotchi. 

The Tamagotchi pet was a pixelated character on a 0.7-inch pixelated LCD display


Don't worry. The virtual pet wasn't a real living and breathing animal. It was a pixelated character on a 0.7- inch LCD screen with a resolution of 32 pixels x 16 pixels.

Soon, stores everywhere were selling Tamagotchi and the manufacturer, Bandai, offered them in multiple colors and designs. With the toy priced at $17.99, many kids had multiple virtual pets spending much of their days making sure that they were taking care of them.

Casetify will release its Tamagotchi collection on May 29


What other toys should Casetify license for its accessories?
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Soon, knock-offs hit the stores and this overproduction led to the end of the craze. Bandai still produces the toy, but had to take a huge writedown for inventory that it couldn't get rid of. Now, Casetify will offer its own custom Bandai-built Tamagotchi with a co-branded shell.

The collection will include phone cases, earbud pouches, and a real branded Tamagotchi


This will be part of the Casetify x Tamagotchi collection that the company will release on May 29. The collection will include Tamagotchi-themed phone cases and straps, earbud pouches, and customizable carry-on luggage. 

Part of the soon to be released Casetify X Tamagotchi collection.
Casetify's Tamagotchi collection includes phone cases and a real Tamagotchi. | Image by Bandai

Casetify inked a licensing deal with Bandai allowing it to sell phone and earbud accessories with the image of a Tamagotchi and the Tamagotchi name on them. The agreement also allows for the aforementioned Casetify-Bandai Tamagotchi to be produced, marketed, and sold.

You can download a Tamagotchi on your iOS or Android phone


For those who missed out on the Tamagotchi craze in 1997, here's a way to find out what it feels like to have a living thing (not real, just virtual) rely on you to have a healthy life. Of course, many Tamagotchi owners would find this out years later when they had real human children that they had to rear.

If you miss bringing up a Tamagotchi, you can get your dose of nostalgia by installing the My Tamagotchi Forever app from the App Store (for iPhone owners) and the Google Play Store (for those who own an Android phone). The app was developed by Tamagotchi creator Bandai, so you know that it will take you back to those days when the age your virtual pet reached before it donned a halo and angel wings really mattered to you.
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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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