My love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace might be over because of these new features

Facebook Marketplace can be quite the powerhouse for finding local deals, but let's face it, the experience can be a bit clunky. To help mitigate this, Meta just announced a stack of updates aimed directly at its heavy users: young adults, one in four of whom (in the US and Canada) use Marketplace daily.

Is Marketplace finally growing up?

Images credit — Meta

For years, Marketplace has felt like a slightly more organized Craigslist: a bit of a "Wild West" where you trade convenience for a total lack of buyer protection and a high chance of dealing with flaky sellers. This update shows Meta is finally getting serious about fixing that reputation.





The biggest competitor for Marketplace hasn't been another app; it's been the fear of getting scammed. However, by integrating eBay and Poshmark, Meta is basically admitting its own peer-to-peer inventory isn't enough. It's trying to become the single best front-end for all second-hand shopping.





The AI features are a clear attempt to help buyers navigate the risk. Buying a used car on Marketplace is genuinely scary. Having AI at least suggest what to ask ("Has the timing belt been replaced?") is a genuinely useful feature that could save people a lot of headaches.