Motorola’s mid-range Edge (2026) looks fantastic in newly leaked renders
Motorola may have some small but meaningful upgrades for the Edge (2026).
The new Motorola Edge (2026) design looks good. | Image by Digital Citizen
If you feel like we’re in a flurry of Motorola premieres, you won’t be far from the truth. The Motorola Razr Fold is about to go on sale, and we’ve just seen the Razr (2026) series and Moto G37 series launches, alongside several other premieres.
Motorola may have several changes to the design of the Edge (2026) compared to last year’s Edge (2025). Newly leaked renders shared by Digital Citizen show the device in a champagne gold finish, featuring a familiar design with slightly changed display and back.
While there’s a slight visual difference in the camera island, the most significant change to the back of the Edge (2026) may be the used materials. Unlike the soft vegan leather from last year, this time around Motorola may rely on woven fabric.
The new leak doesn’t reveal almost any information about the specs of the Edge (2026), except a camera detail visible on the label of the camera module. According to it, the device will feature a 12 mm ultra-wide-angle and a 73 mm telephoto camera, adding to a triple optical zoom.
Another noticeable detail is the button on the left-hand side, which is most likely to be used for quick access to AI features. On the right are the usual volume rockers and the power button.
We don’t know anything specific about the specs of Motorola’s mid-ranger. However, we can safely assume it will follow in the steps of its predecessor and offer decent performance.
Last year’s Motorola Edge (2025) featured a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.7-inch display, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 68W wired charging. This year’s model is probably going to go in a similar direction, challenging the likes of the Pixel 10a, iPhone 17e, and Galaxy A57.
Motorola is hardly breaking new ground here, but I’m still excited about this iteration of its design. Ditching the curved display and choosing a fun color are a great start for the Edge (2026). We just need to see whether the specs and the pricing will make it an unmissable contender for the best mid-range Android of the year.
Of course, Motorola is far from being done with its premieres for the year, and at least one more device may launch sooner rather than later. That would be the Edge (2026), which has just leaked in a set of nice-looking renders.
Leaked renders reveal the Motorola Edge (2026) design
Motorola may have several changes to the design of the Edge (2026) compared to last year’s Edge (2025). Newly leaked renders shared by Digital Citizen show the device in a champagne gold finish, featuring a familiar design with slightly changed display and back.
On the front, the new model appears to feature a flat screen with rather thin bezels. That’s a significant switch from last year’s dual-curved pOLED display and much more in line with current smartphone design trends.
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Motorola Edge (2026) | Images by Digital Citizen
While there’s a slight visual difference in the camera island, the most significant change to the back of the Edge (2026) may be the used materials. Unlike the soft vegan leather from last year, this time around Motorola may rely on woven fabric.
Which is your favorite element of the Motorola Edge (2026) design?
Only one spec revealed
The new leak doesn’t reveal almost any information about the specs of the Edge (2026), except a camera detail visible on the label of the camera module. According to it, the device will feature a 12 mm ultra-wide-angle and a 73 mm telephoto camera, adding to a triple optical zoom.
The camera label reveals some details. | Image by Digital Citizen
Another noticeable detail is the button on the left-hand side, which is most likely to be used for quick access to AI features. On the right are the usual volume rockers and the power button.
A mid-range competitor
We don’t know anything specific about the specs of Motorola’s mid-ranger. However, we can safely assume it will follow in the steps of its predecessor and offer decent performance.
Last year’s Motorola Edge (2025) featured a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.7-inch display, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 68W wired charging. This year’s model is probably going to go in a similar direction, challenging the likes of the Pixel 10a, iPhone 17e, and Galaxy A57.
That’s a looker
Motorola is hardly breaking new ground here, but I’m still excited about this iteration of its design. Ditching the curved display and choosing a fun color are a great start for the Edge (2026). We just need to see whether the specs and the pricing will make it an unmissable contender for the best mid-range Android of the year.
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