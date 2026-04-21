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The affordable Motorola Razr (2025) foldable is now on sale with a super-valuable freebie included

This might just be the best Android-powered flip phone you can get on a tight budget right now.

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That's an undeniably gorgeous design for a budget-friendly foldable in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena

While I wouldn't typically advise you to buy a device like the Razr (2025) just a little over a week before the Razr (2026) family is officially unveiled in the US, the things I've recently heard about Motorola's upcoming foldables make me quite confident you won't regret choosing an "old" model right now.

And as hard as it might be to resist getting the super-premium Razr Ultra (2025) at a massive $700 discount in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant, I think you should strongly consider doing just that and picking up a "vanilla" Razr (2025) instead... at its regular price.

Motorola Razr (2025)

$699 99
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Free Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Included
Buy at Motorola
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That doesn't make a lot of sense now, does it? But that's only because you're not aware of Motorola's latest Razr (2025) promotion, which bundles the undeniably stylish and reasonably powerful flip phone with a Lenovo Idea Tab Pro at no extra cost. 

That's right, you can get two very compelling products for the $699.99 list price of one of them if you hurry, and while the Motorola Razr (2025) has obviously been discounted a number of times over the last few months, I believe a complimentary 12.7-inch slate with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage handily beats a $100 or $150 price cut on the foldable alone.

Of course, I'm not going to claim that this is the best Android tablet in the world, but it's clearly not the worst either, normally fetching no less than $419.99 (after a small recent price hike) and currently setting you back $299.99 by itself through Lenovo's official US website.


That means the $699.99 Razr (2025) is bundled with a gift worth (at least) three Benjamins, and while the fast-approaching Razr (2026) is expected to bring a few important upgrades to the table very soon, that will reportedly bump up the list price to $799.99... with no meaningful freebies included. Knowing Motorola, the Razr (2026) could make its US commercial debut alongside a gratis protective case, Moto Tag four-pack, or even some free wireless earbuds, but definitely not a free tablet.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and equipped with gorgeous 6.9 and 3.6-inch AMOLED screens, the non-Plus and non-Ultra Motorola Razr (2025) is obviously not as sophisticated and as overall advanced as the Razr Plus (2025) or Razr Ultra (2025). But if you're on a tight budget (and could also use a respectable tablet at the low price of $0), this might just be the best foldable device you can get at the time of this writing (and likely, not for much longer). 

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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