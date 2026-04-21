The affordable Motorola Razr (2025) foldable is now on sale with a super-valuable freebie included
This might just be the best Android-powered flip phone you can get on a tight budget right now.
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That's an undeniably gorgeous design for a budget-friendly foldable in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
While I wouldn't typically advise you to buy a device like the Razr (2025) just a little over a week before the Razr (2026) family is officially unveiled in the US, the things I've recently heard about Motorola's upcoming foldables make me quite confident you won't regret choosing an "old" model right now.
And as hard as it might be to resist getting the super-premium Razr Ultra (2025) at a massive $700 discount in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant, I think you should strongly consider doing just that and picking up a "vanilla" Razr (2025) instead... at its regular price.
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That doesn't make a lot of sense now, does it? But that's only because you're not aware of Motorola's latest Razr (2025) promotion, which bundles the undeniably stylish and reasonably powerful flip phone with a Lenovo Idea Tab Pro at no extra cost.
That's right, you can get two very compelling products for the $699.99 list price of one of them if you hurry, and while the Motorola Razr (2025) has obviously been discounted a number of times over the last few months, I believe a complimentary 12.7-inch slate with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage handily beats a $100 or $150 price cut on the foldable alone.
Of course, I'm not going to claim that this is the best Android tablet in the world, but it's clearly not the worst either, normally fetching no less than $419.99 (after a small recent price hike) and currently setting you back $299.99 by itself through Lenovo's official US website.
The Razr (2025) is tall, colorful, and handsome. | Image by PhoneArena
That means the $699.99 Razr (2025) is bundled with a gift worth (at least) three Benjamins, and while the fast-approaching Razr (2026) is expected to bring a few important upgrades to the table very soon, that will reportedly bump up the list price to $799.99... with no meaningful freebies included. Knowing Motorola, the Razr (2026) could make its US commercial debut alongside a gratis protective case, Moto Tag four-pack, or even some free wireless earbuds, but definitely not a free tablet.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and equipped with gorgeous 6.9 and 3.6-inch AMOLED screens, the non-Plus and non-Ultra Motorola Razr (2025) is obviously not as sophisticated and as overall advanced as the Razr Plus (2025) or Razr Ultra (2025). But if you're on a tight budget (and could also use a respectable tablet at the low price of $0), this might just be the best foldable device you can get at the time of this writing (and likely, not for much longer).
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