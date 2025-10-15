Motorola's mid-range iPhone Air rival packs a remarkably large battery for its ultra-thin profile

Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air with a way bigger battery under its hood and a presumably significantly lower price point soon to be attached to its name. The master of budget-friendly Android mid-rangers around the world is done sitting idly by and watching Samsung and Apple battle for the ultra-thin smartphone throne, as the hot new Moto X70 Air somehow manages to be almost as slim as theandwith a way bigger battery under its hood and a presumably significantly lower price point soon to be attached to its name.

What a glorious spec sheet!





159.87 x 74.28 x 5.99mm dimensions;

159 grams weight;

6.7-inch OLED screen with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

50 + 50MP dual rear-facing camera system;

50MP front-facing camera;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor;

256 and 512GB storage variants;

12GB RAM;

4,800mAh battery;

68W wired and 20W wireless charging support;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

Android 16 ;

; 5G;

Gadget Gray, Lily Pad, and Bronze Green color options.



iPhone Air Galaxy S25 Edge Just in case it's not abundantly clear for everyone yet, let me highlight (again) that Motorola's latest China-first handset is not a flagship and should (theoretically) not be compared with ultra-high-end devices like the aforementionedand









S25 Edge But while such comparisons obviously make zero sense when it comes to things like processing power and camera performance, it's hard not to point out that the, for instance, barely squeezes a 3,900mAh battery into its razor-thin 5.8mm body.





iPhone Air Galaxy S25 Edge . The Moto X70 Air, meanwhile, is somehow capable of offering 23 percent more cell capacity almost without increasing the product thickness. The, of course, is likely to look noticeably slimmer in a side-by-side comparison, at 5.6mm, but that's only because its battery is even smaller than that of the

Do you like ultra-thin phones? I love them! Yes... when they're able to pack such a hefty battery I'd probably like a slightly thicker phone more I hate them! I love them! 44.44% Yes... when they're able to pack such a hefty battery 33.33% I'd probably like a slightly thicker phone more 22.22% I hate them! 0%





To put Motorola 's engineering achievement into further perspective, something like the Galaxy S25 Plus packs an only slightly larger 4,900mAh battery... while measuring 7.3mm in thickness and tipping the scales at 190 grams.

More than just a pretty face and a wasp waist





Yes, the Moto X70 Air looks undeniably glorious at a first glance, with flashy colorways, a large and flat screen (sorry, curve enthusiasts), and a surprisingly robust construction (at least in theory), but you know what else is great about this mid-end phone? That's right, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC





Unveiled just a few months back, that's obviously Qualcomm's latest top-of-the-line mid-range chipset (is that even a thing?), replacing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 found inside the likes of Motorola's Edge 50 Pro , as well as the Honor 400 and OnePlus Nord CE4.









Curiously enough, no Edge 60 -series devices have used Snapdragon processors, opting instead for their MediaTek Dimensity equivalents, but something tells me that's soon going to change with the Edge 70 family.





The first member of that family could very well "copy" the X70 Air's specifications for a global audience at some point in the next couple of months or so, although unfortunately, I can't tell you anything about how much such a Motorola Edge 70 phone could cost in Europe or the US.



That's because the Chinese price of the Moto X70 Air is still under wraps, and even if it wasn't, that's rarely a good indicator of Western tags.

Should you buy this thing?





Well, you obviously won't be able to outside of China, so that matter is settled. But when/if the Edge 70 arrives in your country, you'll certainly be faced with a tough decision.









On one hand, it's hard to imagine how another company could go higher than 4,800mAh in the battery capacity department and/or lower than 5.99mm as far as device thickness is concerned. On the other, this is clearly still the beginning of a worldwide trend that's probably going to see every major (and not-so-major) brand throw its hat in the "Air" ring over the next few months, pushing today's known design boundaries further and further and possibly prices further and further down.





So, yes, if you want my opinion, I believe you should definitely admire the Moto X70 Air/ Motorola Edge 70 ... from a distance for the foreseeable future, and wait for a few more of these types of razor-thin Android mid-rangers before making a buying decision.







